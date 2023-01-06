Max Duggan's mom shares her perspective on her son's magical TCU journey

The Duggan family (from left) at the Unitas Award ceremony: Jim, Deb, Megan, Max and Sam

By Kevin White

By now, just about every college football fan knows Max Duggan’s story. Son of an Iowa high school coach at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Heart issues that threatened to prematurely end his TCU career. Three-year starter who lost his job at the beginning of his senior season. And then a storybook final campaign, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race as the third Iowan to be named a finalist (and first in 64 years) and leading his team to the national championship game.

We thought it would be fun to hear about Max’s journey from a mother’s perspective. Deb (Dodds) Duggan was an outstanding athlete in her own right, a multi-sport competitor at Algona Garrigan and standout hurdler at the University of South Dakota. Deb, her husband Jim and their other two children, Sam and Megan, have been on the ride of a lifetime this fall. We sat down with Deb and got her perspective on everything surrounding her youngest son’s magical senior season.

Q: It was pretty apparent at a young age that Max was going to be his own young man, wasn’t it? He had schools like Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State pursuing him, among others, and he chose a school without near the football prestige in TCU.

A: When Max chose TCU, he had to reach out to the coaches that were kind of his final (choices). One of the coaches said, ‘Why would you pick TCU? You will never compete for a national championship, and we will.’ They never did.

Q: What was that whole time like, when Max wasn’t named the starter under new coach Sonny Dykes after being in that position for three years? Most players would have entered the portal and found a fresh start.

A: He didn’t have the style of play that somebody wants, and that’s fine. Every coach has their style of quarterback that they want. There’s a team out there that would appreciate his style or need his style or want his style.

But Max was determined from the very beginning when this all happened. He had one semester left to graduate from TCU and he definitely wanted to graduate from the business school, which means a ton. That’s a huge accomplishment. … He was going to stick with TCU in whatever capacity it was. Jim even had told him to be the best scout team quarterback you could be. You’ll make the team better, and it’s going to make you better as a quarterback. Max just said, ‘I’m going to keep playing the hardest and the best that I possibly can, and I’m going to make their decision really difficult.’

Deb, Max and Jim Duggan

Q: Remarkably, Max has led the Horned Frogs to five second-half comeback victories this season. However, he won the hearts of America in his team’s only loss, when he nearly single handedly carried TCU past Kansas State, losing 31-28 in overtime in the Big 12 Championship without most of his top offensive weapons. As a mother, what was your reaction to the shower of praise for your son’s grit in that game?

A: To me, he still plays the same, whether it’s basketball or baseball or whatever – he flipped over a fence in baseball. He just goes. It’d kind of sad that teams have to win before people recognize it.

I guess I was more in shock, like, ‘Ok, he’s playing exactly the way he’s always played, even when they were losing.’ To me, as a mom, he’d have good games, he’d have bad games, absolutely, but it seemed like his energy level was always the same.

Q: It seems important to your family that Max makes time for the younger fans out there.

A: In the last few weeks, and I don’t know if it’s just me being a mother, but I’m blown away and it kind of brings tears to my eyes every time someone says that Max will stop and take a picture or sign an autograph. He sincerely will do it. It’s not like you’re putting him out. It just makes you feel good.

We went to the Heisman ceremony, and one of the players had somebody that followed him at all times for the NIL. You couldn’t take his picture. You couldn’t get his autograph. All they did was control the whole NIL. We always said to Max, ‘Remember when you were a little kid and you would see a high school player and you would think they were like an NFL player?’ It’s like, remember, these little kids are like you were at that same age.

Q: Some friends of yours were in Phoenix and they relayed a story from the donut shop. Can you share that?

A: A Michigan guy was in there. He said, ‘I just want to know. Is Max the way they portray him in the media?’ They’re like, ‘He can’t be that guy.’ And (our friend) Dave’s like, ‘He’s that guy.’

Q: Ok, let’s have some fun. Give us a funny celebrity moment involving Max.

A: Max has to get his heart checked once a year, and he goes down to Houston to his doctor down there. He just stays with them. They usually go out to eat. So he sends me a text and says, ‘Hey, we’re going out to eat and Dr. Stan said that Mom would know who this person is.’ Max goes, ‘I don’t know who it is.’ It was Lee Majors!

Q: The Six Million Dollar Man?

A: Yes! I go, ‘Max you have to Google him.’ Back then, there were three TV stations and the whole world would watch him. It’s funny, because after every single solitary game – he’s followed Max now for a couple years – he’s like the first text Max will receive.

Max Duggan and 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta

Q: The Heisman Trophy weekend must have been pretty special as well.

A: The Heisman ceremony was like everybody you’ve grown up watching and seen on TV. It’s like, ‘We’re in the same room as these people!’ They had a dinner on Friday night before the ceremony, and it was just the past Heisman winners, their families and the four candidates and their families. I’m walking around with my camera, and one of the past Heisman winners, Gino Torretta (of Miami, 1992), says, ‘You look like a mom who needs some pictures. Who can I introduce you to?’ He was introducing me and taking the pictures and it was unreal.

Q: Your son, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be the starting quarterback in the national championship in just a few days. Can you process that?

A: It’s crazy. It’s surreal. You have parties to watch the national championship game. You have chili. It’s like, ‘Who’s coming over?’ To think that we’re even attending it and then TCU is playing in it and Max is playing, it just doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t. I hope they play really well, obviously.

Just everything that TCU represents. The small school. They’re not supposed to win. They’re not the blueblood. Kids didn’t transfer. There’s some NIL money, but not the big deals. I hope they win for all those reasons.