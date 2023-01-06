Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. “Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.

MARION, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO