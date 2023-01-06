Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Teacher at Marion's Breakthrough Charter School wins Teacher of the Month by Alexander Shunnarah
A teacher at Breakthrough Charter School in Marion was named Teacher of the Month by Alexander Shunnarah. Kathryn Dunstan, a fourth grade teacher at Breakthrough, was awarded Teacher of the Month from Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys that comes with a $500 award to spend on her classroom.
selmasun.com
Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands to be hosted at Selma High School on Jan. 28
Selma High School Band of Blue will host Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Participating bands are Southside High School Marching Band, Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band, Carver High School Marching Band, and the Selma High School Marching Band of Blue. The...
selmasun.com
Marion teacher named Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month
Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. “Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.
selmasun.com
Selma Historic Tour of Homes date set for March 17-18
The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes. The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker. Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and...
selmasun.com
Selma chapter of The Links to host 30th annual MLK Unity Breakfast on Monday
The Selma Chapter of The Links, Inc. is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Selma on Jan. 16 with their 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast at Selma University. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jemison-Owens Auditorium 1501 Lapsley Street in Selma...
selmasun.com
Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia
A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
selmasun.com
NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16
NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program. The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage. "We are excited about our partnership with NACA...
selmasun.com
Main Street Alabama to hold new city application workshops
Main Street Alabama will hold new city application workshops on several dates in Monroeville, Birmingham and south Huntsville. The workshops will address tiers of membership and the process of applying to become part of the program. Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator will discuss the program's "Four-Point Approach®."
selmasun.com
Marion city leaders ask residents to 'see something, say something' after two murders last week
Marion city leaders ask residents for help curbing crime as law enforcement works to solve two murders that happened last week. At a special called city council meeting on Jan. 6, Mayor Dexter Hinton asked citizens to help. “If you see something, say something.” he said. “Every day is not...
WSFA
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
selmasun.com
Sheriff shoots straight on new gun law allowing conceal carry without a permit
You no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama. . A new law making Alabama what is commonly called a “constitutional carry” state took effect Jan. 1. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, who said he has some concerns about the new law, said three scenarios could happen with the new law.
alabamanews.net
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
selmasun.com
Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday
A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
selmasun.com
Selma police investigate shooting death at music store on Highway 80
Selma Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Last Stop Entertainment store at the corner of Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway east of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Tuesday. One person, Otis Carter, is dead from a gunshot wound. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023
Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
Alabama man killed when ATV strikes fence, overturns, state troopers said
An Alabama man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Antonio Martin, 33, of Selma, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV that he operated left the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. Martin wasn’t wearing...
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
Comments / 0