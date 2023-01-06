ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

selmasun.com

Marion teacher named Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month

Breakthrough Charter School teacher Kathryn Dustan has been named to famed Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah's Teacher of the Month initiative. “Mrs. Katie Dunstan is a truly wonderful teacher. Katie has a wonderful relationship with her students and they absolutely love her. She has gained their trust and demonstrates daily that she wants each one of her students to succeed,” said a co-worker who nominated her.
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Historic Tour of Homes date set for March 17-18

The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes. The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker. Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia

A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16

NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program. The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage. "We are excited about our partnership with NACA...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Main Street Alabama to hold new city application workshops

Main Street Alabama will hold new city application workshops on several dates in Monroeville, Birmingham and south Huntsville. The workshops will address tiers of membership and the process of applying to become part of the program. Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator will discuss the program's "Four-Point Approach®."
MONROEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation

A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday

A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma police investigate shooting death at music store on Highway 80

Selma Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Last Stop Entertainment store at the corner of Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway east of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Tuesday. One person, Otis Carter, is dead from a gunshot wound. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
wvasfm.org

Second suspect arrested in shooting

A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
MONTGOMERY, AL

