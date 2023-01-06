Grant: More clarity needed in Sun City documents

As a resident of Sun City, I want to express that I am agreeing with Lisa Gray that we need more definition and clarity to support our original documents in living in a 55-and-older community within Maricopa County.

The homeowners who decide to rent or sell there properties with or without knowledge should be held financially responsible when violations occur. This is the only way that the issue may change.

Real estate agents and title companies need to continue to define, communicate and they too should be held responsible if knowledge of violations happen.

Sun City seems to be more vulnerable based on the age and quality and condition of homes and the community. I can tell you for sure that this is not happening in Sun City Grand.

All homeowners in Sun City need to be concerned and speak out on their concerns if they care to keep the community a retirement community. Other discussions, such as improving the look and quality, safety and security of the area is important.

Many letters and phone calls by me and my neighbors have been made to county officials about keeping the community safer as well.

I have personally suggested that we put in a MCSO office right in Sun City to insure more security and protection for senior residents. You have too many freeloaders driving through the community day in and day out, that is not helpful either.

My advice to SCHOA and residents is to take every violation complaint seriously and to seek more support from the county officials and others that we do have the right to uphold the intent of our community.