ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Forensic evidence connects Lexington murder suspect to another fatal shooting, police say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ar4Ef_0k5umu8N00

Forensic evidence and other pieces of evidence pinned an already-incarcerated man as the killer in a fatal shooting that happened in December 2021, according to police testimony made in court Friday.

Deonte Carter, 25, has been charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Devon Sandusky, police said. Carter was already incarcerated at the Fayette County Detention Center for a separate murder charge and other unrelated robbery charges when he was officially charged in the death of Sandusky. Carter had a preliminary hearing Friday for his most recent murder charge.

Lexington police said on Dec. 17, 2021, officers were called to the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive, off Loudon Avenue, at 10:56 p.m. for unknown reasons. When they arrived, police found Sandusky dead at a residence from a gunshot wound.

According to Detective Tim Moore with the Lexington Police Department, multiple items of evidence helped identify Carter as the shooter. The evidence included social media interactions and forensic evidence.

Testifying during the preliminary hearing Friday, Moore said a bullet extracted from Sandusky’s head matched with a gun that Carter possessed when he was previously arrested. Carter also had possession of the car he used to drive away from the scene when he was detained less than one month after the shooting, Moore said.

Carter admitted to knowing Sandusky and having a relationship centered around narcotics, according to Moore.

The house where the shooting occurred was owned by a family member, Moore said in court. The owner was not home at the time of the shooting but other family members were.

The other family members told investigators they did not see or hear anything regarding the shooting, Moore said. Weapons were found inside the home but there weren’t any on Sandusky’s person, according to Moore.

On Jan. 11, Carter was arrested on unrelated robbery charges. Just over two weeks later Lexington police said Carter had been charged with murder for the death of Kobby Martin , 26, who was allegedly shot and killed by Carter just four days before his arrest.

Court records say forensic detectives gained access to Carter’s vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, and found a large amount of blood in the back seat. The blood matched the standard for Martin, according to forensic testing.

Electronic evidence, such as phone calls, text messages and location data also connected Carter to the crime, according to court documents.

The case was ultimately sent to a grand jury by Fayette District Judge Melissa Murphy. Carter’s bond was not addressed, which stands at $750,000 each for both of the murder charges and $5,000 for one of the robbery charges, according to jail records.

A grand jury will determine whether there is enough evidence to indict Carter in Sandusky’s death, which would send his case to Fayette Circuit Court, where a trial could take place.

Carter was indicted in his other murder case in April 2022, according to court records. His next court appearance in that case will be on Jan. 17 for a status hearing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
k105.com

Worker killed in industrial accident in Scott Co.

A worker has been killed in an industrial accident in Scott County. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton told WKYT.com that the accident occurred Monday morning at approximately 2:00 at YS Precision, a metal stamping company. Perishing in the accident was 52-year-old Bruno Nava, of Frankfort. Sutton did not release details...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown mayor does not give explanation for firing police chief

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown community flooded the Scott County Public Library Monday night. The lobby overflowing, leaving standing room only. Community members were showing up in support of former police chief Mike Bosse, who was unexpectedly fired late last week, along with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crashing car into tree in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 72-year-old man died after crashing his car into a tree just outside of Versailles city limits on Monday. Versailles police say around 3:15 p.m. Gregory Kolles, of Scott County, ran off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Student hit by car near Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
RICHMOND, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
418
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy