Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
Bitcoin surpasses $17K for first time since early December
Crypto’s benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has pushed past $17,000 for the first time in 2023 after being range bound for several weeks between $16,380 and $16,975. Bitcoin has now been on a positive trend since the start of January when it opened the year at $16,482. Bitcoin is up 3.72% over the last seven days and 2.33% in the previous 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data.
Coinbase lays off 950 employees
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., announced a major restructuring plan that will help it weather the broader crypto market downturn. Brian Armstrong, the exchange’s CEO, announced today that Coinbase will lay off around 950 of its employees globally. The move will reduce the company’s operating expense...
U.S. Government seizes SBF’s Robinhood shares
The U.S. Government officially seized FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) Robinhood shares, which equates to $455 million, as reported by WatcherGuru. SBF acquired 7.6% of Robinhood for $648.3 million on May 13, 2022. After the FTX crash on Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that it would take control of Robinhood shares under dispute by all FTX-related parties.
Huobi Korea to become an independent entity, breaking ties with Huobi Global
The Huobi South Korean subsidiary, Huobi Korea, is set to operate as an individual entity after cutting its ties with Huobi Global, according to a report from Korean news outlet News1. Leon Lin, the founder of Huobi Global, owned more than half of Huobi Korea. Among the next major shareholders...
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
Bitcoin fundamentals remain unchanged despite the significant events in 2022
The year 2022 marked the start of a new crypto winter, with major crypto companies collapsing and digital currency prices plummeting, including Bitcoin. In addition, interest rate increases and general economic negativity are causing investors to worry. The fundamentals of Bitcoin remain strong despite all of these. Let’s take a...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Monster gains for Gala and Zilliqa overshadow large caps
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $40.15 billion since the last wMarket report on Jan. 6 and currently stands at $852.81 billion — up 4.9% from $812.66 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased 3% to $332.25 billion from $322.33 billion on Jan. 6, while Ethereum’s market cap grew...
Binance annual revenue grew 10x over the past 2 years, while OKX’s grew 4x
Binance‘s and OKX‘s annual revenue grew 10x and 4x over the past two years, respectively, while Huobi’s quarterly revenue fell by -98% since the second quarter of 2021, as reported by CryptoQuant.com. Binance. Binance’s quarterly revenue started to grow exponentially in 2021 and maintained its growth throughout...
Research: Bitcoin shrimp, crab cohorts aggressively buying; ETH equivalent cohorts selling
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a significant trend difference between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) shrimp and crab cohorts. BTC fundamentals’ core narrative is the reason that so many investors believe in the asset — and buy regardless of the price. Evidence of this can be seen below as Shrimps (who hold one BTC or less) buy BTC more aggressively than ever before, according to Glassnode on-chain data.
HIVE produced 213.8 BTC in December 2022
HIVE Blockchain produced 213.8 Bitcoin (BTC), earned $3.15 million in addition to the produced BTC, and installed 1,423 of its BuzzMiner BTC miners in December 2022, according to the company’s update. HIVE’s Executive Chairman, Frank Holmes, commented on the company’s production in December and said:. “We are...
Crypto market forecasted to grow 7.2% through 2030
The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, according to a report by Research and Markets. The report attributes the growth to a number of factors including increased acceptance of digital currencies, monetary regulation fluctuations and emerging opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.
Bitcoin’s energy efficiency will increase with adoption – proponent says
Popular BTC proponent Lyn Alden took to Twitter to explain how the Bitcoin (BTC) network will become more efficient with increasing adoption. Alden shared data sourced from Glassnode to indicate that BTC mining revenue grows more slowly than BTC market cap and transaction volume. In 2022, annual BTC mining revenue...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Large caps take a breather following pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $0.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $852.11 billion — down 0.08% from $852.81 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.7% to $332.23 billion from $332.25 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.6% to $162.6 billion from $161.43 billion over the reporting period.
Cardano DeFi TVL jumps 20%, ADA token rallies
The total value of assets locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surged by 20% over the last 24 hours to $65.91 million, according to Defillama data. Cardano’s DeFi TVL fell below $60 million on Nov. 10, 2022, finishing the year below the threshold. However, the ecosystem has made a gradual comeback since the start of the new year after a 35.66% surge over the last seven days.
Hong Kong set to enforce crypto regulation from June
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the government has completed its crypto regulation framework, which will come into effect in June 2023. Speaking at the POW’ER Web3 Summit on Jan. 9, Chan said that the legislative framework needed to issue licenses to virtual asset providers has been finalized.
Bitcoin in 2023: A Bitcoin market analysis, developer hacks & wallet security – BitTalk #3
In the latest episode of the “Bittalk” podcast, hosts Akiba and Nicholas Gregory discuss the state of the bitcoin market in 2023. The episode begins with Akiba asking Nicholas for his thoughts on the future of bitcoin this year. Nicholas starts by discussing a recent event involving bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr, whose PGP key was compromised and led to the theft of over 200 bitcoin. This event led to a debate on the importance of securely storing one’s bitcoin, with the phrase “not your keys, not your bitcoin” being widely used. However, Nicholas also cautions against using multi-signature security measures, as they can be complex and should be thoroughly tested. Instead, he suggests diversifying one’s storage methods, such as using a combination of hardware wallets, multi-sig, and custodians, which may be a good approach.
Crypto payments firm Wyre cuts withdrawal limits to 90% of funds
Amid insolvency speculations, cryptocurrency payments platform Wyre slashed its withdrawal limits by 10% on Jan. 7. In a Twitter thread, Wyre announced that its customers can now only withdraw up to 90% of the funds in their accounts. Users will still be subject to daily withdrawal limits, according to which...
Binance changed stakes to liquidate over $75M in SHIB
On Jan. 10 at 08:00 UTC, Binance unstaked $110.28 million worth of SHIBA INU (SHIB) and re-staked 4 trillion SHIB tokens, which equates to around $34.84 million, according to data shared by Arkham Crypto Intelligence. The transfers took place on ShibaSwap and left $75.44 million, or 8.661 trillion SHIB tokens,...
CryptoSlate Wrapped: Gemini co-founder calls to oust DCG CEO; Binance liquidates $75M SHIB
The biggest news in the cryptoverse on Jan. 10 saw Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accuse DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud and demand his removal — only to receive a rebuttal from DCG itself. Elsewhere, Binance liquidated more than $75 million of Shiba Inu tokens, Albright Capital dropped a lawsuit against Terraform Labs, and Crypto.com delisted USDT for Canadian users. Plus, research on USDC’s adoption on Ethereum.
