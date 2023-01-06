Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision. There are temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and detours in...
Recommended Preferred Alternative identified for I-15 and US-20
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department announced Alternative H2 will be analyzed as the Recommended Preferred Alternative, as it completes the Environmental Impact Statement for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. ITD is working to complete the EIS in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration. Based on the technical...
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year. Officials say we are on track to meet water supply needs this irrigation season at this point in the winter, but there is still a lot of winter ahead of us. This year, with low reservoir carryover, we are dependent on the snowpack continuing to build and stay above normal to meet irrigation demand.
School Closures – January 10, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a few school closures this morning. Oneida School District 351, Marsh Valley School District 21, and Grace School District 148 will be closed today due to weather conditions. We will update this article if we receive more throughout the morning. The post...
DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,322,843 to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers,...
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The trails...
Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals
JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Each year, the State of Idaho awards funds raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation,...
3 things to know this morning – January 10, 2023￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Idaho Governor Brad Little’s 2023 State of the State Address focused on continuing to invest in public schools, strengthening our workforce, providing more tax relief, and promoting safe communities. He plans to provide access to an $8,500 scholarship starting next year for graduating high school students in Idaho to attend postsecondary education or training.
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. Mary Brooks was one of those people who came to the...
Rexburg’s youth and university students help improve the city
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – It takes a lot to run a city and keep everything going smoothly. It’s a task that is nearly impossible to do alone. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill says he has two different committees that help him plan events that the city puts on. The committees are the Mayors Youth Advisory Board (M.Y.A.B) mostly composed of High School Students and the Mayors University Student Involvement Committee (M.U.S.I.C) composed of college students.
Watch Gov. Little 2023 State of the State Address
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little will give his 2023 State of the State Address in the Idaho House Chambers at 1 p.m. Monday. Little’s address will kick off the 2023 legislative session. Education funding, property tax relief and a tug of war over how best to...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Budd represented Fremont...
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With the recent increase in respiratory illnesses spreading around southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) encourages residents to be mindful of the current situation for the remainder of the season. Recently, cases have been increasing among influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, throughout...
Intoxicated man arrested for aggravated assault, attempting to hit people with hammer
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in Ammon overnight of a man attempting to hit people with a hammer. Dispatch received the call at approximately 7:14 p.m. advising a man, later identified as 66-year-old Bradley G. Howe, was parked in his vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 49th S. and Thunder Dr. When the caller stopped to see if he was ok, Howe exited his vehicle and chased after them with a hammer in his hand, using it to damage the reporting party’s car as he tried to drive away. While the reporting party was calling dispatch, Howe drove toward the caller and attempted to run them off the road but was unsuccessful.
Man arrested for robbery, kidnapping, drug possession and battery on officer
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a report was made to dispatch that someone may be being held hostage by a man with a gun. Responding officers arrived and located a man,...
Wyoming Legislative website provides up-to-date information on 2023 General Session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policymaking during the 2023 General Session. The web address is www.wyoleg.gov and is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process. A variety of resources are...
Wyoming Legislature to Convene 2023 General Session Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 General Session on Tuesday at noon. The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in. Following a brief recess, the bodies will begin introduction and referral of bills Tuesday afternoon. All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2023 General Session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.
Simplot Games return after 2 year break
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, the 43rd Simplot Games return to Pocatello on February 16-18, 2023, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online. While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the...
