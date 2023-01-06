BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in Ammon overnight of a man attempting to hit people with a hammer. Dispatch received the call at approximately 7:14 p.m. advising a man, later identified as 66-year-old Bradley G. Howe, was parked in his vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 49th S. and Thunder Dr. When the caller stopped to see if he was ok, Howe exited his vehicle and chased after them with a hammer in his hand, using it to damage the reporting party’s car as he tried to drive away. While the reporting party was calling dispatch, Howe drove toward the caller and attempted to run them off the road but was unsuccessful.

