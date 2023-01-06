ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Job No. 1 for new County Executive Ronayne - fix the food offered County Jail inmates

Congratulations to our new Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. He is a good man and an excellent fit for our fragmented times. I would like to suggest that, before there’s any action on a new jail, new courthouse, new airport, stadium dome, or one additional dime squandered on the convention center, that Ronayne make sure that the inmates in the existing jail have access to decent meals -- criticisms that County Councilmember Meredith Turner raised a few months ago (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). This will constitute a significant step toward legacy-building, and perhaps foreground a more humanistic approach to county government.
Ohio man, jailed for fake Facebook page, asks SCOTUS to let him sue police

(PARMA, Ohio) — The parking lot arrest in 2016 stunned Anthony Novak as much as the charge: alleged disruption of law enforcement operations for making a parody of his local police department’s page on Facebook. “They said, ‘put your hands behind your back.’ They said, ‘fake Parma Facebook...
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up

Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
