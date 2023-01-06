Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr suspended by Ohio Supreme Court resigns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr resigned after being suspended indefinitely from practicing law and immediately removed from office. The decision was announced by Ohio’s Supreme Court on Oct. 18. 19 News just obtained an email from the Cleveland Municipal Court sent by Carr stating her...
Job No. 1 for new County Executive Ronayne - fix the food offered County Jail inmates
Congratulations to our new Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. He is a good man and an excellent fit for our fragmented times. I would like to suggest that, before there’s any action on a new jail, new courthouse, new airport, stadium dome, or one additional dime squandered on the convention center, that Ronayne make sure that the inmates in the existing jail have access to decent meals -- criticisms that County Councilmember Meredith Turner raised a few months ago (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). This will constitute a significant step toward legacy-building, and perhaps foreground a more humanistic approach to county government.
Some Cuyahoga County judges fare worse than others on moving cases and reducing jail population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, one veteran Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has consistently lagged far behind his peers in reducing his docket and the number of days his defendants are incarcerated pretrial, contributing to crowding issues in the jail. Of the court’s 34 judges, Judge John Sutula has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Ohio man, jailed for fake Facebook page, asks SCOTUS to let him sue police
(PARMA, Ohio) — The parking lot arrest in 2016 stunned Anthony Novak as much as the charge: alleged disruption of law enforcement operations for making a parody of his local police department’s page on Facebook. “They said, ‘put your hands behind your back.’ They said, ‘fake Parma Facebook...
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
Disgraced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, acting as his own attorney, files new appeal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jimmy Dimora has been many things over the years— Cuyahoga County commissioner, corrupt political powerbroker and federal inmate. Dimora is now trying his hand at another occupation from his prison cell: attorney. Dimora on Thursday filed an appeal to his 23-year prison sentence while acting...
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
Cleveland officers face discipline for failing to take report in 2020 crash
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
ODH conducts survey at Cleveland Clinic after accusations of former physician
The Ohio Department of Health is conducting a survey at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a former physician was terminated due to a recent accusation of inappropriate behavior.
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
cleveland19.com
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted in Westlake for forcing her way into the Stonehouse Grill office and stealing cash tips from the desk, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. The Center Ridge Road restaurant reported the theft around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Westlake Police...
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
New charges for what happened just before firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new justice for a Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with new charges for what happened just before he was killed by a hit and run driver.
Are they connected? Local police investigate latest target in string of luxury car thefts
Police agencies across Northeast Ohio are trying to figure out if the same group of brazen thieves are stealing luxury vehicles from high-end dealerships.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
FiveThirtyEight
Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up
Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
Police investigate situation with impaired dad in Warren
A situation with a Warren dad is being looked into by Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police.
Children still sleeping in county DCFS office, but officials say emergency beds opening this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As many as 10 children roamed the halls of the Cuyahoga County children services office building this week, months after a multimillion-dollar contract was promised to provide safer housing for them. But county officials said Thursday the wait will only be a couple weeks more. Some...
Comments / 4