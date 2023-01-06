To say the last two seasons have been tough for the Los Angeles Sparks would be a bit of an understatement. For a franchise that was long considered one of the elite organizations in the WNBA with multiple championships under their belt, the Sparks have seemingly deteriorated into one of the league’s bottom dwellers. It’s been two straight seasons of not making the playoffs, including last year, during which the Sparks finished with the second-worst record in the WNBA behind only the tanking Indiana Fever.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO