Springdale, AR

Kait 8

Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Alabama Threatens to Pull Off Something No Other SEC Team Has Done in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson

NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Baylor’s Alfahiym Wolcott to attend Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Wolcott. Wolcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Diamond Hogs led by strong core of pitchers in 2023

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have plenty of newcomers in the field and in the lineup, but the pitching staff is anchored by a stellar group of veterans and experienced transfers to fill the gaps. Several Razorback arms put together strong performances throughout the team’s fall scrimmages, making Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn bullish on the group’s potential.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

4 area schools remain in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway stays at No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson

Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE

