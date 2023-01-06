Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
Kait 8
Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
bestofarkansassports.com
Alabama Threatens to Pull Off Something No Other SEC Team Has Done in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson
NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
5newsonline.com
TCU vs. Georgia, who are Arkansans cheering for in the National Championship?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The National Championship for college football is Monday as the TCU Horned Frogs are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs. “If at the end of the day we don’t end up winning, the fact we got there has already superceded all expectations,” said TCU fan Baileigh Hall.
KARK
Baylor’s Alfahiym Wolcott to attend Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Wolcott. Wolcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.
Diamond Hogs led by strong core of pitchers in 2023
The Arkansas Razorbacks will have plenty of newcomers in the field and in the lineup, but the pitching staff is anchored by a stellar group of veterans and experienced transfers to fill the gaps. Several Razorback arms put together strong performances throughout the team’s fall scrimmages, making Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn bullish on the group’s potential.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 10)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts The same teams from last week remain with some shuffling around, while the Top 8 kept their respective spots. A young squad from the 5A-Central made a big statement, while one from the 6A-West fell out of the Top 10 after dropping its first two ...
KTLO
4 area schools remain in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway stays at No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
5newsonline.com
Arkansas women's basketball earns eighth consecutive win over Missouri 77-55
The Arkansas women's basketball team is starting to get on a roll in SEC play. After losing their conference opener to LSU, the Razorbacks (16-3, 3-1 SEC) have now won three in a row following a 77-55 win at Missouri on Sunday. The victory marks Arkansas' eight straight win over...
Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams
Monday, Jan. 9, is the birthday of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin, and one Arkansan is gearing up to compete hopefully in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, Daytona, to hopefully follow in Martin’s footsteps.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas
Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans immediate executive orders, outlines policy in inauguration speech
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration speech outlined her policy direction and the immediate action she would take as the state’s 47th executive.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
KTLO
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
Comments / 0