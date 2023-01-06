Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – January 10, 2023￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Idaho Governor Brad Little’s 2023 State of the State Address focused on continuing to invest in public schools, strengthening our workforce, providing more tax relief, and promoting safe communities. He plans to provide access to an $8,500 scholarship starting next year for graduating high school students in Idaho to attend postsecondary education or training.
Rexburg’s youth and university students help improve the city
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – It takes a lot to run a city and keep everything going smoothly. It’s a task that is nearly impossible to do alone. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill says he has two different committees that help him plan events that the city puts on. The committees are the Mayors Youth Advisory Board (M.Y.A.B) mostly composed of High School Students and the Mayors University Student Involvement Committee (M.U.S.I.C) composed of college students.
Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
School Closures – January 10, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a few school closures this morning. Oneida School District 351, Marsh Valley School District 21, and Grace School District 148 will be closed today due to weather conditions. We will update this article if we receive more throughout the morning. The post...
Rexburg encourages people to report potholes in city limits
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter continues to draw on damage to local roads in the form of pot holes, Keith Davidson, with the city of Rexburg, notes pot holes especially are a problem during the winter season. “Any time in the in the wintertime, especially as we get...
Construction at W 49th South and S Holmes Avenue
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for construction crews around W 49th South (Township Road) and S. Holmes Avenue as construction crews tie in sewer lines for a new subdivision. There are temporary road closures, lane restrictions, and detours in...
Intoxicated man arrested for aggravated assault, attempting to hit people with hammer
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in Ammon overnight of a man attempting to hit people with a hammer. Dispatch received the call at approximately 7:14 p.m. advising a man, later identified as 66-year-old Bradley G. Howe, was parked in his vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 49th S. and Thunder Dr. When the caller stopped to see if he was ok, Howe exited his vehicle and chased after them with a hammer in his hand, using it to damage the reporting party’s car as he tried to drive away. While the reporting party was calling dispatch, Howe drove toward the caller and attempted to run them off the road but was unsuccessful.
Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. Mary Brooks was one of those people who came to the...
Simplot Games return after 2 year break
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, the 43rd Simplot Games return to Pocatello on February 16-18, 2023, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online. While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the...
