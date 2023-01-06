ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Legislature Expects Solar, EV Bills This Session

By Drew Kann, David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Government Technology
 3 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing

LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks. That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece […]
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices.
GEORGIA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
993thex.com

Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January

The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
VIRGINIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices increase at the pump

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Grant awards will improve internet for GA

ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE

