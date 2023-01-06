Georgia Legislature Expects Solar, EV Bills This Session

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia’s lawmakers are headed back to work on Monday, here’s what to expect
ATLANTA - It’s back to work for Georgia’s lawmakers. On Monday, the Georgia General Assembly is expected to start a new 40-day session, and things will look very different. "There’s a lot of new faces--a lot of new leadership in the House and the Senate," State Senate Majority...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation Adopts Final Committee Report
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, members of the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation, Co-Chaired by Sen. Steve Gooch (R – Dahlonega) and Rep. Rick Jasperse (R – Jasper), adopted its final committee report, outlining the committee’s work and recommendations after several months of study.
saportareport.com
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
One-Time Refund From $6.6 Billion Surplus Pending Under New Proposal
Georgia closed the 2022 budget year with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. On Monday, January 9, the state will decide how to spend the money. The proposal has several ways to return the funds to residents.
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash. Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks. That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece […]
counton2.com
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
From urban to rural: US Census Bureau reclassifies more than 100 cities in Georgia
ATLANTA — Several Georgia cities have gone from urban to rural by the U.S. Census standards. The federal agency started the new year with new designations for more than 112 cities in the Peach State. It's not because people have moved out -- it's because the designations now have...
Washington Examiner
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices.
Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be ...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home
© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
993thex.com
Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January
The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices increase at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
Government Technology
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
valdostatoday.com
Grant awards will improve internet for GA
ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
Millions of Americans could see one-time payment from $6.6billion pot – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Americans have a big treat coming for them as a one-time tax refund could be returned under a new proposal. Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion. The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash. On January...
