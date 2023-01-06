NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Iker is a friendly senior looking for the family to join for the rest of his life! Iker is a favorite of many of the volunteers and staff at MACC, sharing a great smile and a calm embrace with everyone he interacts with. Iker can already sit and shake. Iker is about nine years old and weighs 67 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO