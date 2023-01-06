Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
Related
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. Tennessee...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Grassroots at Grassland fundraiser
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. Tennessee...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for January 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Iker is a friendly senior looking for the family to join for the rest of his life! Iker is a favorite of many of the volunteers and staff at MACC, sharing a great smile and a calm embrace with everyone he interacts with. Iker can already sit and shake. Iker is about nine years old and weighs 67 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
WKRN
Educator of the Week: Kaci Scott
News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we are celebrating Kaci Scott, a kindergarten teacher at Lockeland Design Center in Nashville. Parents say she is an incredibly creative teacher and musician, writing songs to help keep students excited to learn. Peers say her positive impact is seen year after year as students meet and exceed academic, social and emotional goals. So, we honor Kaci Scott as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
WKRN
Hopkinsville man charged in Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie. A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie. 5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to...
WKRN
Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River
Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. Wharf Park planned for Cumberland River. Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown...
WKRN
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. ‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused...
WKRN
Dozens of cars stolen in Clarksville, TN
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. Tennessee...
WKRN
Protesters gather on first day of Legislature
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. Tennessee...
WKRN
State takes aim at downsizing Metro Council
Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." Governor Bill Lee said the 40-person Metro Council in Nashville seems "unwieldy." 5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a...
WKRN
Williamson County School District hoping to fill open positions
The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin. Williamson County School District hoping to fill …. The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career...
WKRN
Recall Roundup: Jan. 9, 2023
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly …. Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning’s deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville. Teen not expected to survive shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son...
WKRN
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
WKRN
Teen not expected to survive shooting
A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
WKRN
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews spent Sunday working to recover a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch. Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water …. Crews spent Sunday working to recover a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch. ‘Teachers do not have the extra...
WKRN
Gunshot victim arrested on drug charges
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. Tennessee...
WKRN
2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
Wharf Park is a 25-acre, undeveloped property on the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville. Some of the amenities planned for the park include fitness trails, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic shelters. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. 1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County. Hopkinsville...
WKRN
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
WKRN
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police. 1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville. The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has...
Comments / 0