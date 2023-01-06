Read full article on original website
KUTV
Park City police vehicle hit by semi-truck while assisting crash on US Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City police vehicle was hit by a semi-truck while assisting on a crash along US Highway 40. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Park City officer pulled over to check out a crash on the left shoulder of US 40 eastbound at milepost 7 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
ABC 4
Suspect shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night. AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11...
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
KUTV
Suspect dead in Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs overnight, authorities confirmed. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andy Burton said the incident began around 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Lehi, when stopped a white Chevy Suburban in the area of 1000 East and Main Street.
POLICE: Suspect burned Riverdale mobile home for $800
Police say a suspect who allegedly set fire to a Riverdale mobile home did it on purpose for $800.
KUTV
Avalanche piles snow, debris beneath Bridal Veil falls, creating 'dangerous conditions'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An avalanche in Provo Canyon on Tuesday dumped into the Provo River at Bridal Veil Falls, leaving an enormous pile of snow and debris in the Provo River. Live video from UDOT's traffic camera in the area showed just how massive the pile was as...
Multiple closures issued due to weather hazards
Recent weather is impacting Utahns Tuesday as multiple closures have been issued.
Police investigate man causing disturbance at Payson apartment
A man has been transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation on Monday, Jan. 9, after causing a disturbance at an apartment, according to Payson Police Department.
KUTV
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
KUTV
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after fleeing, attempted break-in with gun
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police after officers say he fled on foot following a pursuit and attempted to break into a home with a gun in hand. Chief Andrew Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident began in Lehi when officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 E. Main Street late Monday night.
Garage destroyed in fire at Cottonwood Heights home
The garage of a Cottonwood Heights home was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators said the fire might have caused approximately $100,000 in damages.
Park City Councilman charged with disorderly conduct
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct last week for an incident with a White Pine Touring ski instructor that took place in […]
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
kjzz.com
Suspect identified, admits to intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified the the suspect who they said intentionally set a mobile home on fire in Riverdale. Representatives of the Riverdale Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to Lesley's Mobile Park Home at 671 West 4400 South Sunday on reports of a mobile home that was engulfed in flames.
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
KUTV
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
