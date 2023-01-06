ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Suspect shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night. AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

Suspect dead in Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs overnight, authorities confirmed. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andy Burton said the incident began around 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Lehi, when stopped a white Chevy Suburban in the area of 1000 East and Main Street.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after fleeing, attempted break-in with gun

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police after officers say he fled on foot following a pursuit and attempted to break into a home with a gun in hand. Chief Andrew Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident began in Lehi when officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 E. Main Street late Monday night.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy