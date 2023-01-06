ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPFO

Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area. Police say a driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit. She suffered minor injuries...
YARMOUTH, ME
92 Moose

UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions

The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
WPFO

Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police plea for public’s help in solving 13-year-old cold case

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police plea for tips that could help solve a 13-year-old cold case of a woman who was fatally shot in her home in Portland. Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend, Corey Girard, were sleeping in their apartment at 25 Rackleff St. when intruders reportedly came in and shot both of them early in the morning on Jan. 8, 2010, according to a Facebook post by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good

Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
PORTLAND, ME
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WMTW

Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME

