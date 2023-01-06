Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
WPFO
Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area. Police say a driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit. She suffered minor injuries...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
WPFO
CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions
The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
Erskine Academy student dies after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash
RICHMOND, Maine — A 17-year-old Erskine Academy student died after succumbing to injuries from a December 30 car crash on I-295 in Richmond. According to Maine State Police, Rémy Pettengill was in a car involved in a multi-car crash after 39-year-old Steven Trask sideswiped a tractor-trailer. Trask was...
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
WPFO
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
Central Maine School Forced to Cancel Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage
It is becoming more common to hear the term 'staff shortage' when it comes to area businesses. As I recall, there were multiple instances last year where we reported on changes being made to local businesses because of staff challenges. Now, just a few days into the new year, and it's beginning to happen again.
Portland police plea for public’s help in solving 13-year-old cold case
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police plea for tips that could help solve a 13-year-old cold case of a woman who was fatally shot in her home in Portland. Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend, Corey Girard, were sleeping in their apartment at 25 Rackleff St. when intruders reportedly came in and shot both of them early in the morning on Jan. 8, 2010, according to a Facebook post by the Portland Police Department.
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
WPFO
'It's scary:' Neighbors concerned after deaths, shootings on Lewiston street
LEWISTON (WGME) - Residents are worried that a neighborhood in Lewiston is becoming more and more unsafe. Last Thursday, police found a body covered in a blanket at 129 Bartlett Street. They found another body on Friday at 83 Bartlett Street. Those are just the latest disturbing reports from that...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
WMTW
University of New Hampshire graduate dead after being ejected from chairlift in Utah
A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
WMTW
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
WMTW
Emergency shelter at South Portland hotel to close
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Residents of the emergency shelter at the South Portland Comfort Inn are searching for a new place to live. Shelter residents in the city of Portland were moved to the hotel in 2020 to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to MaineHousing. The agency distributed...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
Comments / 0