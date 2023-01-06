Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
There are currently zero members of the US House of Representatives
Until a House Speaker is chosen, no one can be sworn in, and everyone's technically a member-elect. This is the first time it's happened in a century.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander
SOUTH CAROLINA — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps in...
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted two federal employees and a group of Senators for a tour of the FBI facility in Clarksburg. Sen. Manchin was joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a tour of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the FBI in Clarksburg on Thursday.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
House Republican picked to lead new China panel says delete TikTok app
People should delete the popular social media platform TikTok due to its ties to the Chinese government, according to a top House Republican.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble
The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
Britt sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. senator
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was sworn into office Tuesday, becoming the youngest Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. Britt, 40, took the oath of office along with other senators who were elected in November. She replaced longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, who announced his retirement after six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. “It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” Britt said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.” Britt is one of the youngest members in the U.S. Senate. She is the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats and the state’s first elected female senator. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
Vacancy committee returns Perry Will to the General Assembly
A Senate District 5 vacancy committee on Saturday chose outgoing state Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, to replace Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who announced his resignation last month, effective Tuesday, Jan. 10. With Will's selection, the General Assembly will have its full complement of 100 members. Will lost his bid...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Gives Final Speech on the House Floor
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) gave her final speech on the House Floor, reflecting on her decade serving Northwest and Central Illinois in Congress. In her remarks, the Congresswoman thanked the constituents of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District for putting their faith in her for the last 10 years. Congresswoman Bustos...
Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House
A bill that explicitly establishes the right to an abortion in Minnesota law cleared its first hurdle on Thursday over Republican objections. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act along a party-line vote after hearing emotional testimony from pro- and anti-abortion advocates. DFL legislative leaders have made passing […] The post Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Biden's FCC nominee Gigi Sohn shared tweet calling Trump a 'raggedy white supremacist president'
President Biden's pick for an open seat on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) once shared a tweet labeling former President Donald Trump a "raggedy white supremacist president." In June 2020, Gigi Sohn retweeted a post from actress Issa Rae characterizing the former president as a white supremacist amid the unrest...
118th Congress still waiting on House speaker
The 118th Congress began on Tuesday with Democrats controlling the Senate by 51-49 and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by 222-213. There are seven new Senators and 74 new Representatives. The House Republicans continue to try and find enough votes to elect a speaker. As of Thursday evening, Representative...
Becca Balint sworn into Congress after days of chaos over speaker vote
Vermont’s sole member of the U.S. House is now officially the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Balint sworn into Congress after days of chaos over speaker vote.
