The Hill

Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024

All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander

SOUTH CAROLINA — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps in...
WDTV

Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted two federal employees and a group of Senators for a tour of the FBI facility in Clarksburg. Sen. Manchin was joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a tour of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the FBI in Clarksburg on Thursday.
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble

The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
The Associated Press

Britt sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. senator

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was sworn into office Tuesday, becoming the youngest Republican woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. Britt, 40, took the oath of office along with other senators who were elected in November. She replaced longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, who announced his retirement after six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. “It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” Britt said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.” Britt is one of the youngest members in the U.S. Senate. She is the first Republican woman to hold one of the state’s Senate seats and the state’s first elected female senator. The state’s previous female senators, both Democrats, had been appointed.
coloradopolitics.com

Vacancy committee returns Perry Will to the General Assembly

A Senate District 5 vacancy committee on Saturday chose outgoing state Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, to replace Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, who announced his resignation last month, effective Tuesday, Jan. 10. With Will's selection, the General Assembly will have its full complement of 100 members. Will lost his bid...
Minnesota Reformer

Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House

A bill that explicitly establishes the right to an abortion in Minnesota law cleared its first hurdle on Thursday over Republican objections. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act along a party-line vote after hearing emotional testimony from pro- and anti-abortion advocates. DFL legislative leaders have made passing […] The post Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
nationalhogfarmer.com

118th Congress still waiting on House speaker

The 118th Congress began on Tuesday with Democrats controlling the Senate by 51-49 and Republicans controlling the House of Representatives by 222-213. There are seven new Senators and 74 new Representatives. The House Republicans continue to try and find enough votes to elect a speaker. As of Thursday evening, Representative...
