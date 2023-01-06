Highlighting the impact of our journalists for 2022

Dear D&C readers –

For the first time in recent memory, the Democrat and Chronicle is sharing with you and with the Greater Rochester community a report highlighting the impact of our reporters’ and photographers’ efforts during the year just past.

Throughout our newspaper’s 190 or so years of operation, dedicated journalists have shined a spotlight on needs and issues in our city, county, region and state. They’ve done so, and today’s reporters still do, out of a belief that newspapers can be a catalyst for positive change. This might mean something as simple as neighbors rallying around a person or family in need. Or it might be something as complex as fueling passage of a new county or state law. And at its highest level, news reporting can help readers see injustices in our midst and seek to end them.

During 2022, the D&C team delivered much impactful work. Reporter Justin Murphy examined city tree-planting patterns and highlighted the disparities that lead to health impacts in poor and diverse neighborhoods lacking adequate shade; city officials and others now see more clearly the need for action.

Reporter Gary Craig and others have told of the extent of fertility fraud locally, including through the moving accounts of persons who were misled by the doctors they trusted. One ob-gyn lost hospital practice privileges in the wake of this news coverage, and Albany legislators are weighing new legislation.

And reporter Adria R. Walker wrote in great detail last February about the rich contributions of a long-overlooked Black lecturer and suffragist from Brockport, Frances (Fannie) Barrier Williams. Walker noted how Brockport and the region lacked acknowledgements of Barrier Williams’ contributions. Well, subsequently SUNY Brockport renamed its Liberal Arts Building after her, including in its paperwork Walker’s article as documentation of Barrier Williams’ contributions.

You’ll see plenty more examples in our impact report released online and in print today. All credit goes to our front-line journalists, whose vision and persistence and dedication lead them to dig so deeply in their reporting and videography. In local journalism, when our reporters pursue matters of public interest and public impact, that is where public service emerges. A simple formula, yet one proven to be true at the D&C year after year after year.

It is no secret the local news business is in transition, and that our news team is far smaller than it was 10 or 15 years ago thanks to digital transformation and changing audience habits. Yet through it all, our team keeps public service front of mind. We urge you, if you’re not already, to take out a subscription to support our newsroom’s efforts. Quality journalism doesn’t happen without community support.

Each week, usually on Sunday evenings, we'll email you highlights of our reporting and videography created exclusively for our subscribers. And we'll share with you some "behind-the-scenes" tidbits on how such journalism comes to be.

Thank you for reading. As 2023 dawns, be sure to know the D&C team is already plotting its course for yet more impactful journalism in the year ahead.

Sincerely,

Michael KilianExecutive Editor

