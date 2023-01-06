ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in downtown shooting claims self defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday. Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
FRANKFORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH

