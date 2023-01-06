Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes miss Key’s presence on the glassThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a victim of a Monday morning North Side homicide. In a Tuesday afternoon update, CPD said Juan Pablo Aleman, 40, was the man found dead from a gunshot wound a little before 10:30 a.m. at the 500 block of Riverview Drive. There is no […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the […]
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered,” he said. “It was brutal. She was strangled and beaten to death… I know where her body was dumped, and I know the condition it was found in. I know that it’s tough for the family to hear those things. But to me, this is about Rachael Mixson and about how her life ended.”
cwcolumbus.com
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman arrested in downtown shooting claims self defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday. Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Comments / 1