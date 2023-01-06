Juwan Howard is a good basketball coach, but he does not have it all figured out on the offensive end in his third year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Michigan offense has gone through some ugly stretches in his time in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure it gets much worse than the 59-53 loss they had at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO