Maize n Brew
The Michigan Bubble: 2023 Edition
Welcome back to the first look at Michigan’s chances for making this year’s NCAA Tournament. With football officially over I figured now was a good time to check in. Not sure how often I will do these, this early on, but it will likely become weekly as we get closer to March 12th, Selection Sunday.
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
Maize n Brew
Film Review: Michigan suffers worst offensive performance of Juwan Howard era in East Lansing
Juwan Howard is a good basketball coach, but he does not have it all figured out on the offensive end in his third year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Michigan offense has gone through some ugly stretches in his time in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure it gets much worse than the 59-53 loss they had at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
This Week in Michigan Women’s Basketball
The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines are off to a 14-3 start with more Big Ten action underway this week. After dropping to No. 16 Iowa at home this past Saturday, the Wolverines are now 3-2 in Big Ten play. This moves Michigan to 2-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this year, with losses to Ohio State and Iowa.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL
Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball team falls three spots in AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines fell three spots in the Week 10 AP Poll to No. 17. The Wolverines went 1-1 last week, as they beat Penn State by double digits at home before losing to No. 16 Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday, 94-85. Despite still being ranked in...
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard, players talks poor execution, foul trouble after MSU loss
The Michigan Wolverines picked up their first Big Ten loss of the season in a rivalry game Saturday afternoon, losing to MSU, 59-53 at the Breslin Center. The Wolverines made a second-half surge to cut the lead to single digits, but ultimately shot too poorly and didn’t execute well enough on offense to complete the comeback.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football ranked No. 1 for average home attendance in 2022
According to an article by 247Sports, the Michigan Wolverines ranked first in the nation in average home crowd attendance for the 2022 season. The average attendance for the Big House this season was 110,246. The next closest was Penn State with 107,379. One interesting tidbit from these rankings is that...
