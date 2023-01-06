ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 21

Jennifer
4d ago

and this is why these criminals are repeat offenders. a lot of the time they continue committing crimes when they are out on bond. I pray she doesn't kill anyone else while out if so that's blood on the judges hands. I hope the victims family gets the justice they deserve

Reply
18
Juan Rodriquez
4d ago

This bail for a murder is ridiculous. You know that when you rob someone ,it may go wrong.Being part of it, makes you as guilty as pulling the trigger.NO BAIL.

Reply
13
Jayy
3d ago

absolutely terrible that this judge let a murderer get out. he should be disbarred!!!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Man faces multiple charges after fleeing police in downtown traffic stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after fleeing from a traffic stop and driving in what Charleston Police call “a manner that was in complete disregard for the safety of other drivers.”. Leon Horlbeck-Campbell, 24, is facing numerous charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest and simple...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police search for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man whose family has not seen him since November. Lamont Lancit, 34, was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, brown pants and black sneakers, police say. He stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for trailer stolen from Mt. Pleasant Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Police say the white 16-foot Anvil trailer was stolen at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 21 from the fire station at 667 Paul Foster Road. The back of the trailer and frame has the letters “MPFD.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed in a head-on collision in Berkeley County Monday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Tess Place. Cpl. David Jones says the driver of a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 41 when...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy