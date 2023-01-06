Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe qualified to add electric vehicle charging stations along I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is adding electric vehicle charging stations to different locations in the area. DJ Fortenberry, Community Relations Liaison with the City of Monroe, says funding is available for the city to add charging stations within one mile of I-20. Fortenberry says the state...
KNOE TV8
Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact
Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Painted Turtles!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has a myriad of turtle species - including these painted turtles!. “They are the most widespread freshwater turtle in all of North America,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They have a unique stripe on their back which is usually either red or orange.”
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Catalyst offering resources to small business owners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Catalyst is an organization that offers low-cost and no-cost workspaces for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. DeRon Talley, the Vice president of Louisiana Catalyst, says their team recognized a need for small business resources in the area and took action to help. “Those persons that...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
KNOE TV8
Submit your photos: Mardi Gras 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Laissez les bons temp rouler!. It is Mardi Gras season and we want to see all of the fun times everyone is having!. Did you catch some beads? Was the baby in your slice of king cake?. Submit any and all of your Mardi Gras celebration...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics. The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
Comments / 0