Morehouse Parish, LA

iheart.com

This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact

Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Painted Turtles!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has a myriad of turtle species - including these painted turtles!. “They are the most widespread freshwater turtle in all of North America,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They have a unique stripe on their back which is usually either red or orange.”
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Catalyst offering resources to small business owners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Catalyst is an organization that offers low-cost and no-cost workspaces for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. DeRon Talley, the Vice president of Louisiana Catalyst, says their team recognized a need for small business resources in the area and took action to help. “Those persons that...
MONROE, LA
postsouth.com

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Submit your photos: Mardi Gras 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Laissez les bons temp rouler!. It is Mardi Gras season and we want to see all of the fun times everyone is having!. Did you catch some beads? Was the baby in your slice of king cake?. Submit any and all of your Mardi Gras celebration...
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics.  The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
MONROE, LA

