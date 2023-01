Buy Now Clatsop County is weighing strategies to create more space for facilities. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Clatsop County may use the soon-to-be vacant jail in Astoria and renovate buildings on Exchange Street to create more space for facilities.

Over the past year, the county has worked with Portland-based SERA Architects on a plan to address a shortage of space and guide investment. After an assessment, the firm said the county would ideally need a more than 40% increase in gross square feet.

The county jail in Astoria could be rebranded the Duane Street Annex after the new jail opens in Warrenton. Lydia Ely/The Astorian