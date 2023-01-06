ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’

This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Oh, baby! Piedmont Newnan staff delivers first child of 2023

Ember Zita was the first baby born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in 2023, arriving at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 1. Coweta County’s 2023 New Year’s baby was welcomed by mom Alexis and dad Scott and is currently being doted upon by big brother Phoenix, 6, at the family’s Warm Springs home.
NEWNAN, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Memoir

Anne Heche's son is carrying on her legacy. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
11Alive

Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching

ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
LAGRANGE, GA

