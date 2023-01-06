Read full article on original website
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 44
Gospel artist and choir director Kevin Lemons died early Saturday after collapsing at his Union City home, according to ...
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
Oh, baby! Piedmont Newnan staff delivers first child of 2023
Ember Zita was the first baby born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in 2023, arriving at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 1. Coweta County’s 2023 New Year’s baby was welcomed by mom Alexis and dad Scott and is currently being doted upon by big brother Phoenix, 6, at the family’s Warm Springs home.
City of Peachtree Corners mourns death of beloved mayor’s wife, Debbie Mason
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Peachtree Corners is mourning the loss of Debbie Mason, wife of Mayor Mike Mason. A message was posted to the city’s website Thursday morning announcing her death:. It is with heavy hearts that the city announces the passing of Mrs....
Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Memoir
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching
ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Firefighters battle early morning fire in vacant Lawrenceville building
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire officials are working to learn to what caused an early morning house fire Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 2:59 a.m., at a single-story home near the intersection of Sterling...
