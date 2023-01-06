ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

By Corey Morris
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during a car chase on June 25, 2022. The chase began near West 26th and Chestnut streets in Erie and ended near Chestnut and Huron streets when the suspects fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle and a weapon.

Police identify two suspects accused of shooting at police over the weekend

On July 29, credible tips led law enforcement to two apartments in Mercer County. At about 5 a.m. that day, members of the PSP SERT Team, the Erie SWAT Team, the United States Marshals Fugitive Unit, and the Hermitage Police Department served warrants at each apartment with raids. Shadarryl Jones was taken into custody.

Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids

Now some six months after the original incident, Rakeem Jones remains at large. He is wanted by PSP, Erie Police and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on an arrest warrant for criminal attempt homicide of law enforcement officer and parole violations.

A $4,500 cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of Rakeem Jones. Tips can be made by calling the U.S. Marshals at (800) 336-0102 or submitted online .

explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Threatening Man With Razor-Type Tool During Domestic Dispute

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly throwing tools at a man and threatening him with a razor-type tool during a domestic dispute in Oil City. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Holly Delp, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, January 5.
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Car Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door and stole her car is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wesb.com

Randolph Man Arrested on Warrant when Found Hiding in Apartment

A Randolph man was arrested after he was found hiding in a residence early Monday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Charles W. Riddel on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court after a complaint was issued. Riddel was remanded to the...
RANDOLPH, NY
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

28-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 28-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County. The crash happened a little after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 8 in Irwin Township. Investigators said Cody Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, was traveling in the southbound lane when, for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Nintendo Switch stolen by thief with empty baby stroller at Millcreek Mall

The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a Nintendo Switch from the Millcreek Mall in Erie. According to police, video surveillance allegedly recorded a man in a camo jacket, camo pants, with a ponytail and a goatee pushing an empty baby stroller and grabbing a Nintendo Switch. Police are asking anyone with […]
ERIE, PA
