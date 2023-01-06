Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Related
Learn to paint with Merry Feith, maker of Saginaw landmark ornaments
SAGINAW, MI — Merry Feith, local artist and creator of Saginaw landmark Christmas tree ornaments, will offer a series of acrylic painting classes at the Saginaw Art Museum beginning this month. Students will create their own 9-inch by 12-inch canvas during these workshops in the Saginaw Art Museum’s classroom...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day food giveaway to take place at Midland’s Dow Diamond
BAY CITY, MI — Midland is hosting a food giveaway Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a special day of service that pays homage to King’s work as a civil rights activist and leader. The food distribution event will take place at Dow Diamond, 825 E....
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
Bay City attorney starts Rotary Smile Program to give braces to those in need
BAY CITY, MI — Beyond his legal practice, Bay City Attorney Matthew B. Hewitt has a modest ambition. “My goal is, one smile at a time, to change the world,” Hewitt says with a self-aware chuckle. He means it literally, by helping those in need obtain braces to...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Tired of high egg prices? What you need to know about raising chickens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Egg prices have been causing a bit of “shell-shock” at grocery stores. Egg prices have jumped up nearly 50% in the past year in Michigan, with some shoppers paying upwards of $5 for a dozen eggs. An outbreak of avian influenza caused major egg...
27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration is Jan. 16
SAGINAW, MI — The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration hosted by the Iota Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in partnership with Delta College Black Faculty and Staff will take place Monday, Jan. 16, at downtown Saginaw’s Dow Event Center. The Unity...
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
UM-Flint to host Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival this week
FLINT, MI -- Close to 800 theater students from all over the Midwest will descend upon the University of Michigan-Flint this week. The University of Michigan-Flint is hosting the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for Region 3 from Wednesday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 15. It is an annual...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Mott Community College to host special admissions event for adult learners
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College (MCC) invites adult learners to get their education and their dreams back on track. To help those interested in taking the first step toward earning a college credential, MCC is hosting an event especially for students returning to school after a long pause.
What happens to incoming federal funds after Buena Vista’s Welcome Inn burns to the ground
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Now that the Welcome Inn & Suites in Buena Vista Township is a pile of ash and rubble, money that was awarded in a federal spending package will go toward the cleaning of the site. The Saginaw County Land Bank Authority was granted $2.4...
911 systems down in Bay County, surrounding area
BAY CITY, MI - Central dispatch offices around the state appear to be dealing with a 911 outage, including mid-Michigan. A BAYAlert issued at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 10 states that Bay County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. If you have an emergency in Bay County, authorities are asking...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials. Lasagne Verde alla Bolognese (al Forno) at Da Edoardo, located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township. The restaurant, open for about 23 years, offers authentic Italian cuisine. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 /...
TeenQuest changes schedule to accommodate more students in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A new TeenQuest format that will allow for more students to participate in extracurricular activities is being piloted at three Genesee County districts this week. The schedule change comes after partners identified that four days a week for five weeks often conflicted with students’ schedules....
Saginaw Soup Pitch competition deadline approaches for May event
SAGINAW, MI — The deadline for small business owners to participate in the next Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition arrives Tuesday, Jan. 31, organizers said. The competition is set for Thursday, May 4, at the CMURC suite on the second floor of SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington in downtown Saginaw.
Saginaw County 911 outage; Residents urged to call non-emergency number
UPDATE @ 5:10 P.M.: According to officials with Saginaw County 911, services have been restored to normal operation. Similar outages seen in Bay and Midland Counties have also been reportedly corrected. SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- Saginaw County 911 sent out an alert after 3:30 pm.m on Tuesday, Jan. 1 that their...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1