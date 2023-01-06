ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
WFAA

What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia tries to launch dynasty against emboldened TCU

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of college football’s greatest dynasty as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and now is on the verge of launching his own. After going through the Crimson Tide last season to win Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Smart’s top-ranked Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU (13-1). Georgia (14-0) could become the first school to repeat as champs in major college football since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff. With a blueprint similar to Saban’s but modified to fit Georgia, Smart has built a program that appears capable of accomplishing the ultimate goal: sustained excellence.
FORT WORTH, TX
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
ATHENS, GA
dallasexpress.com

TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship

Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
