EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of college football’s greatest dynasty as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and now is on the verge of launching his own. After going through the Crimson Tide last season to win Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Smart’s top-ranked Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU (13-1). Georgia (14-0) could become the first school to repeat as champs in major college football since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff. With a blueprint similar to Saban’s but modified to fit Georgia, Smart has built a program that appears capable of accomplishing the ultimate goal: sustained excellence.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO