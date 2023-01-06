Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
Staff Predictions: TCU vs Georgia
The All Hurricanes staff makes their predictions for the TCU versus Georgia national title game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray says Monday's game against TCU is the 'start of the Georgia dynasty'
The winds of change have continued to blow across college football, and one of the biggest questions as the season has come to a close is just which team projects to hold the next dynasty. That’s been the Alabama Crimson Tide for a long time, but doesn’t seem to be...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
No. 1 Georgia tries to launch dynasty against emboldened TCU
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of college football’s greatest dynasty as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and now is on the verge of launching his own. After going through the Crimson Tide last season to win Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Smart’s top-ranked Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU (13-1). Georgia (14-0) could become the first school to repeat as champs in major college football since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff. With a blueprint similar to Saban’s but modified to fit Georgia, Smart has built a program that appears capable of accomplishing the ultimate goal: sustained excellence.
Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU
The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
WXIA 11 Alive
Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship
ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
'This means the world to us': TCU fans getting ready to watch their Horned Frogs in the national championship game
FORT WORTH, Texas — After graduating from TCU in 2010, Elizabeth Annunziato can barely contain herself about her school's football team and the success they've had on the field. "I woke up, had tears in my eyes for excitement, said Annnunziato. The TCU graduate's tears of excitement are simply...
WFAA
A look inside SoFi Stadium as TCU-Georgia prepare to kickoff CFP National Championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia are set to kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for the 2023 CFP National Championship at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m EST. It's the fifth time these teams have met in school history, and this time, the coveted national championship trophy is on the line.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship
Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
'It's football. It's supposed to be fun' | TCU's social media team on viral video success, memes and magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — The creative media team behind TCU Football's social media has one final, celebratory postgame video it's hoping to show you. If No. 3 TCU knocks off No. 1 Georgia and wins the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, the video will be posted to @TCUFootball.
Georgians getting ready to gather together for UGA/TCU championship game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Across the state of Georgia, folks are gathering together ahead of kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Cobb County on Monday afternoon to see how neighbors plan on celebrating. Glover Park Brewery in Marietta is...
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
