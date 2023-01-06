ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I cut my infant son’s hair so it would grow back thicker and TikTok won’t stop razzing me

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 4 days ago

She cut it a bit close.

One mommy TikToker decided to give her baby boy a buzz cut, in hopes that his hair will grow back thicker in the future. Now, a video of her newly shorn newborn has gone viral , snagging more than 1.2 million views — and a lot of skepticism.

“When you don’t tell anybody, but shave your sons head so that his hair grows back thicker and [is] even more even,” she scrawled across the quick clip.

“He’ll thank me later … my mom did this to my brothers and they all have the best hair in the family,” she wrote.

Viewers were quick to offer their opinions, the majority of them negative — by more than a razor-thin margin, too.

“Not how it works — it’s just a myth,” said one viewer of the unforced hair-or, echoing the general consensus of the Western medical community.

“It gives a fuller look … because you make the ends blunt.”

“My mom did this and I wish she didn’t,” one viewer commented, without getting into specifics.

Someone else agreed and said: “That does nothing … waste of time I’m afraid.”

Still, some were quick to offer their support.

“My mom did this to me three times…can’t thank her enough,” one TikToker confessed.

According to the Mayo Clinic , shearing off one’s mane doesn’t actually change its thickness, color or growth speed. However, shaving the scalp gives the locks a blunt tip and can make the hair feel stubbly, sometimes giving the impression of increased fullness.

The mom of two revealed on TikTok she sheared off her son’s locks.
TikTok/tator_totts

The follicle folly unfolded on the heels of a number of moms posting eyebrow-raising TikTok videos , including one who allows her child to eat food off of the floor like a farm animal.

TikTok user Raquel Tolman throws her son’s meals onto the floor, and lets him munch on it on the ground.

“Sometimes when I’m sick, I like to feed my baby his little snacks as if he was a chicken,” the Utah native said in a video showing her infant eating . “He loves it.”

Commenters slammed her, calling the situation “humiliating and disgusting.”

“Sick or not, I would never treat my child with such disrespect,” another user scoffed.

