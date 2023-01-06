ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
HURON, OH
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
MANSFIELD, OH
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December. Now, the 27 beagles in FAPL care are almost ready to go to their forever homes. After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad...
LAKEWOOD, OH
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage

Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
DOVER, OH
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
AKRON, OH

