Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly
HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
Memorial Middle School evacuated in Mentor 'due to smoke' on second floor
MENTOR, Ohio — School officials in Mentor say Memorial Middle School was evacuated Monday morning “due to smoke discovered on the second floor” near room 219 – which is a science room. “Everyone is out of the school and is safe,” according to a tweet from...
Mayor, school superintendent present ‘State of North Ridgeville 2023′
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- More than 130 people attended the North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of North Ridgeville” at the North Ridgeville City Schools’ Academic Center Monday (Jan. 9). Attendees who were introduced included school staff, City Council members, city staff and State Rep....
New distracted driving corridor on I-77 in Summit County: See where authorities will begin targeted enforcement
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The stretch of I-77 between Route 18 and Route 21 in Summit County is becoming a new distracted driving corridor as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins targeted enforcement in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that their crews will be installing...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
Lorain County Friendship APL takes in 27 beagles from Lakewood home rescue
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Friendship Animal Protective League (FAPL) offered a helping hand after Lakewood police rescued 42 beagles from a hoarding situation in December. Now, the 27 beagles in FAPL care are almost ready to go to their forever homes. After receiving multiple complaints about deplorable conditions, bad...
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. In court the judge reveled, this is her first OVI offense and there a possibility...
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, a Cleveland pastor and his wife are using their pain and experience to help others. “I feel like I’m living a miracle right now, because I should have been dead a long time ago,” said Pastor Albert Lewis.
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Driver caught with 200 grams of marijuana in truck: Medina Police Blotter
Police investigated at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 8 when a man was seen sitting in his truck, hunched over the center console. The man was found rolling a marijuana cigarette, with a large bag of marijuana sitting next to him. The marijuana was weighed at more than 200 grams, making the charge a felony possession offense.
Lorain County Commissioners vote to rescind major contract for new radio system
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight over paperwork could put emergency responder’s lives at risk. Lorain County recently signed an $8 million for new radios. However, Commissioners Jeff Riddell and David Moore are not on board. “We need reliable radios to keep us safe, our guns and our...
