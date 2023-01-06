As Major League Soccer and Apple prepare for their first season in a new broadcast partnership, the companies announced an initial group of incoming announcer talent Tuesday. Taylor Twellman headlines a collection of English-language analysts that also includes Maurice Edu, Kyndra de St. Aubin, Lori Lindsey and Danielle Slaton. Twellman was previously ESPN’s lead soccer analyst. Max Bretos, Steve Cangialosi and Jake Zivin have been added as play-by-play callers after previously handling similar duties for Los Angeles Football Club, the New York Red Bulls and the Portland Timbers, respectively, in addition to having national TV chops. “MLS Season Pass will deliver the best...

11 HOURS AGO