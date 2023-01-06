ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department says Brazil has ‘full support’ following riots

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Brazil’s democratic institutions have the United States’ full support. Watch in the player above. The statement comes after supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed and trashed the nation’s Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday. Many have said they want...
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire with Russia reportedly falters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
PBS NewsHour

Russia replaces top military officer in charge of Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top military officer was put in charge of troops fighting in Ukraine on Wednesday, a move that appears to reflect the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with the current leadership and flaws in the military’s performance. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Republicans approved new rules package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern. Watch the vote in the player above. Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed his first test late Monday as the Republicans approved their rules package for governing House operations, typically a routine step on Day One that stretched into the second week of the new majority. It was approved 220-213, a party-line vote with one Republican opposed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PBS NewsHour

Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into...
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later

In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

House Republicans open investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have...
KENTUCKY STATE
PBS NewsHour

Report warns the cost-of-living crisis may overshadow climate change

LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy