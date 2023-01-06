Read full article on original website
WATCH: State Department says Brazil has ‘full support’ following riots
State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Brazil’s democratic institutions have the United States’ full support. Watch in the player above. The statement comes after supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed and trashed the nation’s Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday. Many have said they want...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire with Russia reportedly falters
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
UN votes to extend critical aid from Turkey to Syria’s rebel north
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution. U.N....
Russia replaces top military officer in charge of Ukraine conflict
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top military officer was put in charge of troops fighting in Ukraine on Wednesday, a move that appears to reflect the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with the current leadership and flaws in the military’s performance. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the...
Battle rages in Ukraine town as Russian military changes leadership
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday in one of the bloodiest ground battles of Russia’s invasion, while Ukraine’s unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again. Russian forces...
Justice Department reviewing potentially classified documents at Penn Biden Center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
Biden meets border officials in El Paso on first stop of visit to U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
WATCH: Democratic House leaders hold briefing as caucus begins new session as minority party
Democratic House leaders held a news briefing Tuesday as the caucus begins the new session as the minority party. Watch the briefing in the player above. Democrats decried the new rules passed Monday night by House Republicans as caving to the demands of the far-right aligned with Trump’s Make American Great Again agenda.
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks with Mexico’s López Obrador, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the annual North America Leaders Summit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
WATCH: White House speaks on FAA computer outage, Jill Biden’s surgery
The White House says the Federal Aviation Administration is “working aggressively to get to the bottom of the root causes of what happened with the system outage” earlier Wednesday and “making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Thousands of...
FAA computer outage brings U.S. flights to a standstill as departing planes grounded
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
WATCH: Biden meets Mexico’s President López Obrador for welcome ceremony
President Andres Manuel López Obrador formally welcomed his American counterpart, President Joe Biden, to the Palacio Nacional — the first time since 2014 that Mexico has hosted a U.S. president. Watch in the player above. The two leaders met together ahead of a private dinner Monday evening that...
WATCH: House Republicans approved new rules package
WASHINGTON (AP) — Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern. Watch the vote in the player above. Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed his first test late Monday as the Republicans approved their rules package for governing House operations, typically a routine step on Day One that stretched into the second week of the new majority. It was approved 220-213, a party-line vote with one Republican opposed.
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into...
WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later
In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have...
Report warns the cost-of-living crisis may overshadow climate change
LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still short as House adjourns till evening
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a historic standoff that was testing American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked with ceremonies at Capitol and White House
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Republicans launch House investigations into FBI, China under new majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden...
