Two Sun Prairie grads named volleyball all-americans

Sun Prairie High School was doubly represented on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division 1 All-American teams. 2018 Sun Prairie graduate Claire Chaussee, now a University of Louisville graduate student, was named to the first team. Karlie McNabb, a 2020 graduate now a junior at the University of Loyola-Chicago, earned a spot on the honorable mention team.

Chaussee was the leader of a Louisville squad that remained near the top of the sport for the entirety of the 2022 season. The Cardinals went 31-3 on the year, including a 17-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) which earned it a share of the league title with Pittsburgh. This was the third league title Chaussee oversaw in her time at Louisville. Chaussee was the ACC’s player of the week five separate times en route to being named the conference’s 2022 Player of the Year.

Most notably, Louisville had a tremendous run through the 2022 NCAA Division 1 championship tournament as a No. 1 seed. The Cardinals survived five-set thrillers in both the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the program’s first-ever NCAA championship match against Texas. Louisville would fall in the championship in three sets. Chaussee was named to the 2022 All-Tournament team to further her All-American argument.

Chaussee, an outside hitter, produced some eye-popping statistics to help lead Louisville to these historic heights. She led the Cardinals in kills with 452, an average of 3.8 per set. She also contributed 205 digs and 44 blocks.

Her collegiate career was an extension of her dominance at the high school level at Sun Prairie. She was the Big Eight conference Player of the Year as both a junior and senior as a Sun Prairie Cardinal. She was a four-time first team all-conference selection and finished her career with a conference record of 33-3 and a league title in 2016, the same year Sun Prairie made a push all the way to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals. Chaussee was also a first team Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (WVCA) all-state selection in both 2017 and 2016 as well as a third team selection in 2015 and honorable mention in 2014.

Not to be outdone, McNabb also had a highly decorated 2022 season. She was named the A-10 conference’s Player of the Year as she led Loyola-Chicago to its first ever conference championship. The Ramblers romped to a 25-9 overall record on the year including a 17-1 record in conference play, earning them the regular season title.

That momentum carried into the A-10 tournament as Loyola-Chicago downed George Washington in five sets and Dayton in four to claim the crown and a bid to the NCAA Division 1 championship tournament. The Ramblers would lose in three sets to No. 3 seed Kentucky, but the season was an unquestioned success.

McNabb, also an outside hitter, led Loyola-Chicago this season with 326 kills on the year, and average of 3.36 per set. She also contributed 36 service aces, 218 digs, and 26 blocks.

McNabb’s collegiate success comes as no surprise following her Sun Prairie High School career. She was the Big Eight conference’s Player of the Year as a senior in 2019, a two-time first team all-conference selection, and second team selection as a sophomore in 2017.

McNabb led Sun Prairie to a league championship and the WIAA state quarterfinals as a junior in 2018. She would again lead the Cardinals to the state quarterfinals as a senior the following season. McNabb was a WVCA first team all-state selection as a senior and second team all-state as a junior.