If Your House Plant Is Growing Aerial Roots, It’s Trying to Tell You Something

Definitely in your best interest to listen

Plant parents are strong observers of their plants. If a new leaf sprouts, they’ll notice the second a tiny green or brown stem emerges . If the soil is a little too damp or a little too dry a plant parent can tell from a mile away. If a plant needs nutrients, they can see clearly by the color changing in the foliage of the plant.

To say plant parents are observant is kinda an understatement. But there is one crucial thing our plants are telling us that we plant parents may not have been aware of, and TikToker and plant lover @propagationdiaries let us in on the little secret.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you aren't sure what the little nodes are on the stocks of your plants, they are called aerial root and they are telling us an important thing.

When plants produce aerial roots it is because the top flower potion of the plant is too heavy to support itself with the roots that are developed under the soil so it attempts to grow a root up taller on the stem in order to anchor itself and support the weight up top.

To help your plant out, you can add a support pole to take some of the load off the stem and existing roots. So if any of your plants have full bloomed aerial roots or just nodes, add a support root to help them out a bit!

