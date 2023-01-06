UPDATE at 8:05pm, Iris Moran-Walton has been found safe and will be reunited with her family soon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's department are asking if you have seen 12 year old Iris Moran-Walton?. Iris was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac...

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO