22 WSBT
Governor Holcomb delivers 2023 State of the State address
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSBT) — "Ladies and gentlemen, the state of our state is strong and about to get stronger," said Governor Eric Holcomb as he addressed the General Assembly for his 7th State of the State. The governor outlined his goals for the Hoosier state's future, from the economy,...
22 WSBT
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
22 WSBT
Update: Suspects arraigned in murder of corrections officer
Both suspects have been arraigned for the murder of St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer Rhema Harris. 18-year-old Braxton Bird was transported from the Logansport Juvenile Correction Facility to the St. Joseph County Superior Court Monday morning, where he was arraigned. Bird is scheduled to have his initial hearing on...
22 WSBT
Update: Missing 12-year-old found safe
UPDATE at 8:05pm, Iris Moran-Walton has been found safe and will be reunited with her family soon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's department are asking if you have seen 12 year old Iris Moran-Walton?. Iris was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac...
