If You’re New to the Gym, These Are the 7 Best Machines To Get Started With, According to a Trainer
Starting a gym routine can be intimidating, especially if you can’t afford personal training or have little experience working out. Everyone else might seem to know what they’re doing, which machines to go to, how to use them, and how much time to spend on them. But when you're a newbie, where do you begin?
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
How You (Yes, You!) Can Strengthen Your Core With 3 Foundational Gymnastics Positions
Hurtling yourself through the air, going upside down, and balancing on various limbs requires a combination of strength and coordination. When you’re able to get those components to work together, you’re achieving mind-body control—which is exactly what you need to begin a gymnastics practice. But activating those...
Embrace Your Inner Feline With This 9-Minute Agility Workout
Side-to-side, front-to-back, up and down. These are all different planes of motion, and being able to move swiftly and powerfully between them is one of the ways you can prevent injury and respond to unpredictable moments in everyday life. This is called agility, or your body's ability to be "quick...
7 Ways To Overcome Your Fears of Trying a Brand-New Workout
Stepping into a new fitness class can be a lot. It can seem like everyone else already has their “spot” in the room, and like they all already know each other—and what to do. So it's no surprise that most of us have some fear of trying new workouts. We might enter shyly, feeling like an outsider, nervous to put down our towel or roll out our mat. And while others are busy chatting to each other or pointedly warming up, we'll try to look busy on our phone or setting up our workout space.
I’m a Trained Chef and Pasta Snob, and This New Gut-Friendly, Bone Health-Boosting Alternative Pasta Changed My Life
It seems like every time I visit the grocery store, I come across a new alt-pasta brand featuring nutrient-rich ingredients that go way beyond your standard durum wheat semolina (chickpea, brown rice, soy, lupini bean, or sorghum pasta, anyone?). Of course, as a big fan of both pasta and the wonders of a well-balanced gut microbiome, I’m always eager to check out the newest kid on the shelf—which has led me to Solely’s brand-new organic green banana fusilli pasta. And I must say, it definitely exceeded my expectations.
How Does Working Out on a StairMaster vs. an Incline Treadmill Compare?
On a recent trip to Los Angeles, I got a chance to try my first bootcamp class that used a StairMaster instead of a treadmill for its cardio component. I'd bought an intro pack to Bünda (pronounced boon-duh), a group fitness studio that combines weight lifting and step climbing. After only a few minutes on the machine, I could already feel my cardiorespiratory system kicking into higher gear—even though we weren't moving fast. I was winded and a pool of sweat started to form inside my sports bra, behind which my heart was beating right in time to the high BPM playlist bumping through the speakers.
I’m a Run Coach in New England, and Here Are My 10 Top Tips To Hype Yourself Up for a Winter Run
Between bitterly cold temperatures, the seemingly endless hours of darkness, and the sleet, snow, and slippery roads, running in the winter is not for the meek. Just getting out the door can take a tremendous amount of motivation. Even the most dedicated runners often find themselves flirting with the idea...
I Ran in the New Adidas Adizero SL for a Month—They’re So Comfortable and Fast, They Make Your Runs Fly By
Adidas’ latest running shoe comes with a superhero cape on the back. Or, at least that’s how I like to think of it. A tiny triangular piece of fabric, Adidas officially calls it a “heel blinker.” For the life of me, I can’t figure out any functional purpose it could possibly serve. But in my mind, it helps me go fast—which comes fairly easily in these kicks.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the Best Slippers for Pregnancy’
Lower back pain, frequent urination, and a growing belly—there are so many bodily changes that occur during pregnancy. But that's not all. Perhaps the most surprising difference between pregnancy and the non-pregnant life is feet changes. "During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to notice flattening of the foot arches, swelling, an increase in show size, and even ingrown toenails," says Mohammed Rimawi, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York.
Why Batwings Can Be a Secret Weapon To Strengthen Your Back, Shoulders, and Upper Arms
When you hear someone mention “batwings” in the gym, you might assume they’re making a demeaning reference to someone’s upper arms. But the term is also the name for one of the most effective bodyweight exercises you can do. What is it? Lying down on your...
The One Thing This Fitness Trainer Always Does During Her Morning Routine
You know the scenario well: You set out your workout clothes the night before and swear that tomorrow is the day you become a morning workout person... But then your alarm goes off and your groggy brain decides that maybe having a morning fitness routine just isn't for you. So...
Practicing ‘Primal Movement’ Patterns Can Improve Your Flexibility, Mobility, Strength, and Coordination
If you've ever watched a baby in action, you've likely noticed that they tend to use primal movement patterns. "This refers to movements that are natural and fundamental to the human body, like squatting, lunging, pulling, hinging, rotating, or pushing," says Andrew Slane, sports conditioning specialist and instructor at Fiture, a smart home fitness mirror. Primal movements are instinctual, hence why tiny humans are able to perform them without being taught.
‘I’ve Been a Gastroenterologist for Nearly 30 Years, and This Is the Digestion-Boosting Breakfast I Make on Repeat To Stay Regular’
The holiday season is officially behind us. And while we're bummed that the festive cocktail parties, cookie exchanges, and long weekends have come to an end, it's undeniable to say that this time of year can lead to disruptions in our gut health. (Here's looking at you, sugar and alcohol... as well as that jam-packed December calendar that included less sleep, more stress, so much socializing, and even more exhaustive travel.)
