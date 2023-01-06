Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSET
Man wanted by Bedford County Sheriff's Office following theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a theft on January 3, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who they say had something to do with it. The larceny happened on Sandy Ford Road. If you have any information, call Sgt. Maddox at 540-586-4800.
WSET
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the Star City on Sunday evening. At approximately 9:40 p.m., RPD was called to the 800 block of 30th Street NW for a report of a possible homicide. Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside of a home...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
WSET
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
WSET
Woman sentenced to serve 15 years after child abduction from Giles Co. church daycare
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Alleghany County woman who plead guilty to abducting a child from a Giles County church in May 2021 has been sentenced. On Monday, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly told ABC13 the final sentence imposed for Nancy Fridley was a total of 25 years.
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke last night
On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
WSET
Multi-vehicle crash cleared after closing northbound US-29 lanes in Amherst
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — A crash involving multiple cars closed the northbound lanes of US-29 in Amherst early Monday morning but as of 7:30 a.m. it was cleared. It happened at 5:17 Monday morning. State Police say that initial investigation suggests that one vehicle struck a guardrail and that...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT is reporting all lanes are back open. VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes are closed at MM 223 near Staunton due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are about 4 miles as of 6:52 p.m. WHSV is working to get more...
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
WSET
Danville Police seize pounds of weed, cocaine and guns after crime reduction partnership
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville authorities announced the results of a month-long partnership between the Danville Police Dept. and Virginia State Police as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation aims to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes in designated...
Comments / 0