Georgia State

Tri-City Herald

Paris Hilton Reacts to ‘Ridiculous’ Britney Spears Conspiracy Theory

Paris Hilton spoke out against the "absolutely ridiculous" conspiracy theories surrounding Britney Spears, who a faction of fans believes has gone missing. Over the past several weeks, fans of the pop star, 41, have speculated that she has not been in control of her Instagram account, with some suggesting that videos and images of the star have been edited.
Tri-City Herald

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off New Buzz Cut Hairstyle While Shopping With Sister Zahara

New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot,...
Tri-City Herald

‘Titanic’ Is Headed Back to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary-In 3D

This February, we'll get to find out just how many Titanic fanatics will truly never let go. James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary-and this time, it'll be in 3D. It's actually not the first time viewers have gotten the chance to re-experience Jack and Rose's tragic love story in tri-dimensional glory; there was a theater re-release back in 2012, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship's first and final voyage in 1912. That version, as Cameron said at the time, had been "digitally re-mastered at 4K and painstakingly converted to 3D."

