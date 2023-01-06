This February, we'll get to find out just how many Titanic fanatics will truly never let go. James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary-and this time, it'll be in 3D. It's actually not the first time viewers have gotten the chance to re-experience Jack and Rose's tragic love story in tri-dimensional glory; there was a theater re-release back in 2012, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship's first and final voyage in 1912. That version, as Cameron said at the time, had been "digitally re-mastered at 4K and painstakingly converted to 3D."

5 HOURS AGO