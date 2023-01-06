Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Are You the One’ Is Chock-Full of Drama, But Not Scripted, Former Cast Members Say
Are You the One fans have often speculated the dating show is scripted because the drama never ends … season after season. That would seemingly be the case, but former cast members have spoken out about their experiences and claimed the series is the real deal. Is ‘Are You...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Tri-City Herald
Paris Hilton Reacts to ‘Ridiculous’ Britney Spears Conspiracy Theory
Paris Hilton spoke out against the "absolutely ridiculous" conspiracy theories surrounding Britney Spears, who a faction of fans believes has gone missing. Over the past several weeks, fans of the pop star, 41, have speculated that she has not been in control of her Instagram account, with some suggesting that videos and images of the star have been edited.
Ke Huy Quan’s Joyous Golden Globe Win Cements His Incredible Comeback
The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star's recognition comes after he left acting in the 1990s.
Tri-City Herald
Star-Studded! Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Red Carpet Photos
Many celebrities will flock to the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, and the fashion on the red carpet is sure to be next level. Scroll down for everything you need to know about the awards show and to see photos of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet arrivals!
Tri-City Herald
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off New Buzz Cut Hairstyle While Shopping With Sister Zahara
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot,...
Tri-City Herald
‘Titanic’ Is Headed Back to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary-In 3D
This February, we'll get to find out just how many Titanic fanatics will truly never let go. James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary-and this time, it'll be in 3D. It's actually not the first time viewers have gotten the chance to re-experience Jack and Rose's tragic love story in tri-dimensional glory; there was a theater re-release back in 2012, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship's first and final voyage in 1912. That version, as Cameron said at the time, had been "digitally re-mastered at 4K and painstakingly converted to 3D."
Comments / 0