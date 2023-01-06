Read full article on original website
A 6-Minute Inner Thigh Workout for the Lazy Girl in All of Us￼
From her digital fitness platform FORM, trainer Sami Clarke shares a six-step inner thigh workout that’s a lazy girl’s dream (you can lie down!) with just the right amount of spice.
boxrox.com
Best Biceps and Triceps Workout For Bigger Arms
Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip
Shoshana has a workout for you to get your body stronger.
purewow.com
A 10-Step, No-Equipment Workout for a Full-Body Burn
We love going to the gym, but sometimes life gets busy and the only way to squeeze in a sweat is at home between appointments, pick-ups and meetings galore. But since most of us don’t keep a squat rack next to the china cabinet, a no-equipment workout featuring bodyweight moves is a great way to tone, tighten and even strengthen our muscles (without lifting a single dumbbell).
EatingWell
The Best Carbs to Eat Before and After a Workout
Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
Clayton News Daily
Apple Fitness+ Just Released Beyoncé Classes, Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Meditations and More!
2023 is in full swing and there is a good chance that you might be partaking in New Year’s resolutions. Maybe it’s "dry January" or taking on a new hobby, but one of the most popular resolutions year after year would be getting fit. Apple’s digital fitness service—Fitness+—is...
Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises
Stay active even when the weather report calls for rainy weather. The post Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Forget squats and lunges — this simple exercise increases your leg strength
How to do weighted step-ups, the benefits of weighted step-ups and the variations to try.
Even Just a 15-Minute Workout Can Boost Energy, According to Katie Austin
The model was named SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year in 2022.
Embrace Your Inner Feline With This 9-Minute Agility Workout
Side-to-side, front-to-back, up and down. These are all different planes of motion, and being able to move swiftly and powerfully between them is one of the ways you can prevent injury and respond to unpredictable moments in everyday life. This is called agility, or your body's ability to be "quick...
msn.com
Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?
Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk
Even just a short bout of exercise can help improve your physical and mental well-being. Here's what you can expect.
Forget dumbbells — this 13-move ab workout builds a strong core in 15 minutes
Give this 15-minute six-pack ab workout a try if you want to build a strong core in just 13 moves.
MLive.com
Join Noom for the New Year, easily track your eating and fitness habits
Start the New Year with a Noom health app subscription. With the Noom app, you can easily track your eating and fitness habits. Noom, a digital health company features a health mobile app to guide and encourage behavioral changes for healthier lifestyles. With a paid subscription, the Noom health app service encourages behavioral changes to lose weight, track calories and more. Noom uses psychology, which includes cognitive behavioral therapy, along with technology and human coaching to help people reach their healthy living and weight loss goals. Subscription prices vary based on your personal goals.
Next Avenue
Traveling Solo at 82
Three weeks alone in a French medieval farmhouse was a time of exploration and revelation. In the year before COVID, during the rainy winter season when I had been in my apartment wearing sweatpants and a frayed sweater for way too many days, my restless web browsing introduced me to the world of international home exchange. I eagerly posted my apartment and responded to an offering for a three-bedroom stone farmhouse in the south of France for a month in July with an immediate and enthusiastic yes. I invited two of my closest women friends to join me. They delightedly agreed and the stage was set!
