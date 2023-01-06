ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
We love going to the gym, but sometimes life gets busy and the only way to squeeze in a sweat is at home between appointments, pick-ups and meetings galore. But since most of us don’t keep a squat rack next to the china cabinet, a no-equipment workout featuring bodyweight moves is a great way to tone, tighten and even strengthen our muscles (without lifting a single dumbbell).
Knowing how to fuel your body for physical activity can be tricky business. Plus, add figuring out what to eat after the gym to the mix, and you've got a whole other layer of complexity. While pre- and post-workout nutrition can be confusing, it doesn't have to be. The main thing to understand is that the food you put in your body before, during and after a workout significantly impacts your performance, recovery and overall health. And when it comes to sports nutrition, carbohydrates (or carbs, for short) are the king macronutrient (sorry, protein!)—both before and after training sessions. Keep reading to find out which carbs deliver a quick energy source before hitting the gym, if you should replenish carbs during exercise, the best carbs to eat post-workout and whether or not meal timing matters.
Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.
Start the New Year with a Noom health app subscription. With the Noom app, you can easily track your eating and fitness habits. Noom, a digital health company features a health mobile app to guide and encourage behavioral changes for healthier lifestyles. With a paid subscription, the Noom health app service encourages behavioral changes to lose weight, track calories and more. Noom uses psychology, which includes cognitive behavioral therapy, along with technology and human coaching to help people reach their healthy living and weight loss goals. Subscription prices vary based on your personal goals.
Three weeks alone in a French medieval farmhouse was a time of exploration and revelation. In the year before COVID, during the rainy winter season when I had been in my apartment wearing sweatpants and a frayed sweater for way too many days, my restless web browsing introduced me to the world of international home exchange. I eagerly posted my apartment and responded to an offering for a three-bedroom stone farmhouse in the south of France for a month in July with an immediate and enthusiastic yes. I invited two of my closest women friends to join me. They delightedly agreed and the stage was set!
