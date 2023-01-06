Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
IRS sent out 12 million refunds, averaging over $1,200 each, following corrections to 2020 taxes
If you're eligible for a refund, and didn't receive it automatically, there's still time to apply to claim the exclusion.
US suicide prevention hotline 988 sees increase in calls: reports
The new Suicide and Crisis lifeline went live six months ago and the number of calls, texts and chats that have been initiated since have poured in.
dallasexpress.com
Oregon Legalizes Hallucinogenic Mushrooms
Two years after Oregon voters made it legal for adults to have small amounts of hard drugs like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and psilocybin, state officials have determined the rules for producing and selling hallucinogenic “magic mushrooms.”. The resulting law passed on January 1 specifically addresses the sale of psilocybin,...
$7.8 Million Celsius Energy Drink Class Action Settlement
A $7,800,000 No Proof Required Class Action Settlement has been reached with Celsius over allegations that its product contained preservatives when the labeling clearly indicated that the Celsius beverages did not contain any preservatives. The Celsius class action lawsuit alleged that Celsius violated certain consumer protection laws by labeling its products with "No Preservatives" while the products contained citric acid, a known preservative. The consumer laws mentioned in the lawsuit are as follows:
tobaccoreporter.com
Potential Tobacco Regulation Timelines Updated
The Biden administration released its Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan for fall 2022, which includes moving forward the timeline for a federal ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes, reports The Winston-Salem Journal. There are eight rules that address the tobacco industry, and three have “notable changes” from the spring 2022 plan, according...
