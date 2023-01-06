Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Issues Injury Update On Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch international was substituted in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday with a hamstring problem.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury status of defender Virgil van Dijk after he picked up a hamstring issue in the defeat at Brentford on Monday.

The Reds were well beaten by Thomas Frank's team going down 3-1 ending a run of four consecutive victories.

There was surprise when van Dijk was replaced by Joel Matip during the interval but after the game Klopp confirmed the 31-year-old had suffered a hamstring problem albeit not a serious one.



On Wednesday however, reports emerged that the injury was more serious than first anticipated meaning the Dutch captain would have to spend some time on the sidelines.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ( via Liverpoolfc.com ) for the FA Cup tie against Wolves, Klopp provided an update on the injury and gave a clue as to how long he thinks that he may be without his centre-back.

"It's not a short-term and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it's somewhere in between.

"He will be out for a few weeks, definitely."

Reds fans will be hoping their number four makes a fast recovery with Liverpool chasing down a top four place in the Premier League and with the Champions League round of 16 encounter against Real Madrid on the horizon.

