New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications
EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
Highest-paying management jobs in El Centro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Food poverty rates plague Yuma
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Gilbert "Mikey" Vogel
Gilbert Michael Vogel passed away on December 27, 2022, in his home in El Centro. Everyone who knew him called him Mikey. He was born on January 28, 1958, to Hans and Jeanne Vogel of El Centro. He was the second child of five and grew up in a boisterous household. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Central Union High School. He started working on the family farm at a young age where he developed his legendary mechanical skills. In 1978, he started dating his wife Karen and the two were inseparable. He knew she was the one when she didn’t mind being covered in grease while helping him change a clutch on a harrow bed. They were married in 1980 and had three children: Kristy, Robert, and Matt. Most of their family time was spent outdoors in the desert, river or the shop.
Man found with gun who shot at two victims
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
One person injured in Sunday morning collision
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash in the area near E. Gila Ridge Road and S. Avenue 4E. The post One person injured in Sunday morning collision appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue
A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and N. 13th Avenue. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue appeared first on KYMA.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
House caught on fire, family unable to return home
YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
