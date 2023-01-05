ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications

EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
EL CENTRO, CA
San Diego Channel

Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Highest-paying management jobs in El Centro

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Gilbert "Mikey" Vogel

Gilbert Michael Vogel passed away on December 27, 2022, in his home in El Centro. Everyone who knew him called him Mikey. He was born on January 28, 1958, to Hans and Jeanne Vogel of El Centro. He was the second child of five and grew up in a boisterous household. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Central Union High School. He started working on the family farm at a young age where he developed his legendary mechanical skills. In 1978, he started dating his wife Karen and the two were inseparable. He knew she was the one when she didn’t mind being covered in grease while helping him change a clutch on a harrow bed. They were married in 1980 and had three children: Kristy, Robert, and Matt. Most of their family time was spent outdoors in the desert, river or the shop.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Man found with gun who shot at two victims

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
yumadailynews.com

House caught on fire, family unable to return home

YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy