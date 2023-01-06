Kansas City café makes national list for unique Mexican coffee flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mix up your weekend with a unique idea.

Yelp just released its list of “ 15 unique food flights to experience in 2023 .” You won’t have to travel very far to check out one stop on the list.

What is a food flight?

If you haven’t heard of a food flight, its basically a sampling of various dishes and is often served on a board.

Restaurants say the flights include smaller portions than a regular order, and are perfect for a night out with friends or a great way to try something new.

What makes Yelp’s list of food flights unique is the variety of options it includes.

Mexican Coffee Flight

Kansas City’s Cafe Ollama made Yelp’s list for its unique Mexican Coffee Flight.

The flight is served all day each Tuesday. The flights are available from 3 p.m. to close when the café switches to its summer schedule.

Each flight comes with a variety of four 5 oz. drinks and is available hot or cold.

The café, located at 523 Southwest Boulevard, sits in Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.

If coffee isn’t your thing, Cafe Ollama also served Mexican Soda Flights during summer months last year.

Other Options

While Cafe Ollama is the only food flight in the Kansas City area to grab Yelp’s attention, there are some other drool-worthy options on the list.

They range from a French Toast Flight at Breakfast Republic in San Diego, California, to a Pasta Flight at Dorsia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Catch the train to Chicago, Illinois, to dive into a Guacamole Flight from Barrio or head south to Houston, Texas, to sample Vogue Bubble Tea’s Boba Flight.

There’s even a bacon flight on the menu at Immigrant Son in Ventura, California.

View the full list on Yelp’s blog .

