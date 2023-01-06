Mary Ann Schaefer, age 84 of The Villages passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in The Villages Florida. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Al and Rose Schaefer. Mary Ann graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1956 and Mundelein College, Chicago, IL in 1960 with her Masters Degree. Ms. Schaefer was retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years of service as the Director of IT in Chicago, IL. Ms. Schaefer was an avid golfer, good bowler, loved swimming and playing cards. She enjoyed Cruising, going to her time shares golfing and going to Disney, but her favorite thing was going out to eat every day.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO