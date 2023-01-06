ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Mary Ann Schaefer

Mary Ann Schaefer, age 84 of The Villages passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in The Villages Florida. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Al and Rose Schaefer. Mary Ann graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1956 and Mundelein College, Chicago, IL in 1960 with her Masters Degree. Ms. Schaefer was retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years of service as the Director of IT in Chicago, IL. Ms. Schaefer was an avid golfer, good bowler, loved swimming and playing cards. She enjoyed Cruising, going to her time shares golfing and going to Disney, but her favorite thing was going out to eat every day.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box

This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Timothy Hoover

Timothy Hoover, 72, of the Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2023. Born April 4, 1950 in Mount Holly, NJ, Tim was a long-time Maple Shade resident and graduated from Merchantville High School in 1968. Tim went on to attend Glassboro State College where he earned degrees in education and counseling (MA), and played college baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Elaine Barndt, and they resided in Mount Laurel, NJ where they raised their family.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River

A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood may tap state and federal funds for sewer treatment facility

Wildwood may be able to use state or federal funds to expand its sewage treatment capacity. The city will request $4 million from the state to help pay for upgrading its 40-year-old treatment plant and building a new one next to it. City Manager Jason McHugh said Monday night that...
WILDWOOD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

