villages-news.com
Mary Ann Schaefer
Mary Ann Schaefer, age 84 of The Villages passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in The Villages Florida. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Al and Rose Schaefer. Mary Ann graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1956 and Mundelein College, Chicago, IL in 1960 with her Masters Degree. Ms. Schaefer was retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years of service as the Director of IT in Chicago, IL. Ms. Schaefer was an avid golfer, good bowler, loved swimming and playing cards. She enjoyed Cruising, going to her time shares golfing and going to Disney, but her favorite thing was going out to eat every day.
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
This Week in Lake County, Florida - January 9-15
Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Family Crafting: every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, the Lake County Public Library in Lady Lake at 225 W. Guava Street does a new craft with no sign-up required.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box
This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
ocala-news.com
Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala
It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Timothy Hoover
Timothy Hoover, 72, of the Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2023. Born April 4, 1950 in Mount Holly, NJ, Tim was a long-time Maple Shade resident and graduated from Merchantville High School in 1968. Tim went on to attend Glassboro State College where he earned degrees in education and counseling (MA), and played college baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Elaine Barndt, and they resided in Mount Laurel, NJ where they raised their family.
Citrus County Chronicle
Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, Florida
One of my friends called me a few weeks back and reminded me that we hadn't been out on our monthly Girls' Night Out - in months! We've both been pretty busy lately with family activities and the holidays, so no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't seem to schedule it, and it didn't look like it would work out anytime soon in the future.
villages-news.com
Wildwood may tap state and federal funds for sewer treatment facility
Wildwood may be able to use state or federal funds to expand its sewage treatment capacity. The city will request $4 million from the state to help pay for upgrading its 40-year-old treatment plant and building a new one next to it. City Manager Jason McHugh said Monday night that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
fox13news.com
Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box
A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Have you seen him? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing man in Volusia County. Agents said 76-year-old John Dunbar disappeared from his home on South Washington Street in Ormond Beach on Monday and hasn’t been seen since. Police said he...
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
