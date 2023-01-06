Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana authorities cracking down on narcotics dealers
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing multiple charges after a woman was found dead from an apparent overdose in a Scott County hotel room. Wilburn Bingaman made his first appearance before a judge this week. He's been charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents...
Prosecutors charge Indiana man under new law targeting drug dealers
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Scott County prosecutors have charged an Indiana man for supplying the pills that killed a woman last week in a hotel room. It’s the second time the office has brought the charge. Prosecutors said they’re using the provisions of a new law to target drug dealers, rather than just users.
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
Louisville Metro Inmate Dies At Hospital
An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, car crashes into laundromat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LMPD: Triple shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves 2 dead, juvenile injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just ten days into the New Year, Louisville Metro Police are investigating another deadly shooting that left 2 dead and another injured in the Russell neighborhood. First Division officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the department...
Police arrest suspects for the murder of 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for gunning down a 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood last month. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Justyn Walls and 20-year-old Tevin D. Smyzer were arrested on Tuesday morning. They are facing several charges, including murder.
61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
