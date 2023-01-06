ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IN

WHAS11

Southern Indiana authorities cracking down on narcotics dealers

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing multiple charges after a woman was found dead from an apparent overdose in a Scott County hotel room. Wilburn Bingaman made his first appearance before a judge this week. He's been charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Prosecutors charge Indiana man under new law targeting drug dealers

SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Scott County prosecutors have charged an Indiana man for supplying the pills that killed a woman last week in a hotel room. It’s the second time the office has brought the charge. Prosecutors said they’re using the provisions of a new law to target drug dealers, rather than just users.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Metro Inmate Dies At Hospital

An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest suspects for the murder of 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for gunning down a 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood last month. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Justyn Walls and 20-year-old Tevin D. Smyzer were arrested on Tuesday morning. They are facing several charges, including murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
