Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, according to a news release. Police said officers responded to 1st Street North in Nampa after receiving a report of a dead individual from someone inside the apartment. The caller said they went to the apartment Monday after several days without contact with the victim.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Idaho Driving Habits Make January One Of Deadliest Travel Months
Anyone who has a driver's license in southern Idaho knows how tricky it can be navigating icy area roadways. January is among the deadliest months in the Gem State for work commuting and road trips due to the fact that many Idaho drivers don't follow the one safety rule that is preached by law enforcement on television, radio, and social media.
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims
The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings. In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with...
7 Reasons While Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Boise Truck Driver Killed in Jerome County Crash
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old truck driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County when his truck went off the roadway and jackknifed. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at just before 10 a.m. to eastbound I-84 for a 2017 Freightliner that had gone off the roadway, jackknifed, then rolled killing the man from Boise. ISP said the driver had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
The Top 25 Baby Names For Girls In Idaho
I don't have any children, but I can't imagine what it would be like to name my child. Naming your child has to be one of the most difficult things to do and I'm sure it would be something I thought of every single day until that baby was born. You don't want your child to have a name that will easily get made fun of right? You want your child to have a strong name and a name that when they become an adult sounds like an adult name, again this is me just thinking out loud. Naming a dog is hard enough, I don't want the pressure of naming a child.
The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular
Zillow surfing luxury homes that we can never, ever afford is one of our favorite past times. You know what makes those luxury homes even more spectacular than their floor plan? The stories behind them!. We're writing this story just hours before the draw for a $1.1 BILLION lottery jackpot....
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
Out of Towners May Never Understand These Things About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police: Meridian man hit and killed while running on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 32-year-old man from Meridian was hit and killed while running on I-84 and Eagle road Saturday, according to Idaho State police. Troopers say it happened just after noon Saturday. ISP says a man was seen running on I-84 when he was hit by a Buick Enclave, and a Semi Truck.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
