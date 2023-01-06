Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Restoring hope through letters of encouragement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Many 15-year-olds can tell you a list of achievements and experiences such as winning a sporting event, traveling to another country, some may even be starting to learn how to drive, but for most, writing a book is something that is not on the list. Patrick, a 15-year-old Author who resides in Spring Lake, published his first book when he was 13, titled Letters to Grandpa. The inspiration for the book came from Patrick, who reconnected with his grandpa after his grandma passed away by writing letters. From those letters came this inspiration to write a book, to help and inspire others in troubled times.
WOOD
Transform & improve your kitchen in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the start of the new year, we look for things we want to improve and change in our lives! Maybe in 2023, the focus will be on your home. One of the busiest and most important areas in our homes are our kitchens, so maybe you’re thinking about a complete overhaul or maybe you just need new cabinets. We got the chance to meet 2 empty-nesters who decided it was time to transform their kitchen and they called Kitchens by Katie!
Meet Boston, a loveable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
WOOD
Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
WOOD
Importance of dental care with orthodontic treatments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Braces and aligners give us a beautiful and straight smile but we know there’s so much more to a healthy mouth. Today we have our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics, in studio with us to talk about the importance of general dental care within orthodontic treatments.
WOOD
World of Winter is back in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter kicked off this past Friday with over 100 art installations and events throughout downtown Grand Rapids! It’s the largest winter festival in the Midwest and runs through March 5th. Bill Kirk from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. joins us to tell...
WOOD
A matchmaker can help you find love in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is this the year you hope to find that special someone? Have you turned to online dating to search for a relationship? If you, or someone you know, is part of an online dating site, you need to be careful. There are some aspects of online dating you may not know about. Today we have Kim from Matchmaker Michigan in studio to tell us all about the services she provides for those looking for love!
WOOD
Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. (Jan. 10, 2023) Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote...
WOOD
Midseason premiere dates for new and returning series in 2023 on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a New Year, and ABC announced its list of new and returning primetime series to watch in 2023. Everything from fan-favorites to comedy, drama and unscripted series can be enjoyed on ABC 4 West Michigan. Here’s a rundown of the TV schedule and premiere dates.
2023 Concerts Under the Stars lineup released
The Grand Rapids Public Museum's 2023 Concerts Under the Stars lineup has been released.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
WOOD
Untreated hearing loss impacts all aspects of your life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Untreated hearing loss negatively impacts your overall health and quality of life so with a new year, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Today we have our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, in studio with us from McDonald...
Here Are The Best Tea Bomb & Replacement Shake Places In SW Michigan
As the new year rolls around, we all know that resolutions are always brought up and eventually pushed to the wayside before being completely forgotten about. One of the most common resolutions we see is to live a healthier lifestyle in the next year, pointing out sleep, working out, social life, and eating habits.
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
lanthorn.com
Kent County warming shelters open doors to community amidst winter storm
As characteristic harsh winter conditions arrive in West Michigan, warming centers open their doors to those looking for shelter from storms and freezing temperatures. After the blizzard and low temperatures recorded at the end of December 2022, shelters and transitional housing continue to promote the resources they offer throughout the winter season.
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers
A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
Comments / 0