Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Cedar Croft Plantation in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. - The Cedar Croft Plantation is a must-see event venue in Greenwood. This plantation hosts weddings, birthdays, retirement parties, and more. The Cedar Croft Plantation offers a garden area with brick pathways, a beautiful plantation home, and an updated modern barn.
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Amber Alerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Amber Alerts. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KTBS
Rain possible Wednesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - A powerful storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday afternoon is forecast to weaken and move through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday night. Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected according to the Storm Prediction Center. Also, rain amounts should be light. Here is the...
KTBS
Bossier City Council reduces SporTran budget for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City council members voted Tuesday to reduce SporTran's budget this year. The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000. The new budget will be $500,000. SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with city officials on Jan. 4. “We were...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
Bossier's De’Aumante Johnson leaving for Captain Shreve
Bossier head coach and athletic director De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down as the leader of the Bearkats. Johnson will join Adam Kirby's staff at Captain Shreve. The former Grambling and Plain Dealing defensive back was 6-15 in two years with Bossier. Johnson told KTBS, "My win-loss record will not...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
KTBS
More crime cameras coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - More cameras will be added throughout the city to help with the fight against crime. District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced legislation that received unanimous approval to fund the purchase of cameras for access by the Real Time Crime Center. Taylor referenced the recent crime-riddled weekend that left a woman dead, a child and others injured by gunfire.
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
KTBS
Sheriff: Annual crime report reveals drop in Caddo Parish crime rate
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022, according to annual crime statistics released Tuesday by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall.”
KTBS
Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died...
Comments / 0