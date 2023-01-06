Ever since the beginning of the crypto winter in 2022, the cryptocurrency market has been in a state of ruins. As a result of the winter, cryptocurrencies lost a great chunk of their value. Similarly, inflation rates managed to hit an all-time high percentage, and the FED frequently increased interest rates. The main aim of doing so was to steer the economy toward a recession. As a result of the continuous increase, cryptos kept losing their value. For a common cryptocurrency investor, the situation became a nightmare. For the longest possible time, investors believed Bitcoin (BTC) to be a hedge against inflation. Things went south when Bitcoin (BTC) itself ended up getting affected.

1 DAY AGO