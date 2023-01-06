ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven’ top Directors Guild TV nominations

Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton were among the nominees announced Tuesday for Directors Guild of America Awards for television series. Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) were nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also nominated were Sam Levinson for “Euphoria” and Aoife McArdle for “Severance.”
GoldDerby

2023 Golden Globe Awards show review: uneven but serviceable and spirited – and plenty diverse

It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The show was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were also no embarrassing moments, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...

Comments / 0

