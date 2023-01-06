Read full article on original website
SFGate
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals The Big Thing That 'White Lotus' Changed About Her Life
The actor hilariously shared her appreciation for show creator Mike White during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.
‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven’ top Directors Guild TV nominations
Jason Bateman, Vince Gilligan, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader and Tim Burton were among the nominees announced Tuesday for Directors Guild of America Awards for television series. Bateman (“Ozark”), Stiller (“Severance”) and Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”) were nominated for outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series. Also nominated were Sam Levinson for “Euphoria” and Aoife McArdle for “Severance.”
2023 Golden Globe Awards show review: uneven but serviceable and spirited – and plenty diverse
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The show was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were also no embarrassing moments, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
Review: The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes
Can you throw a party on a Tuesday that millions will want to watch on live television
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Casts Feminist Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Handbag Campaign
PARIS — The Lady Dior has not left the spotlight since Princess Diana first sported the handbag in 1995, but Dior is hoping that one of its spin-offs, the Lady 95.22, will become one of the “It” bags of 2023. The French luxury house is launching the...
