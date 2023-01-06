ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner

By Gabe Kaminsky
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqAmM_0k5ugLtY00

T he son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show.

George Soros, founder of the major liberal grant-making Open Society Foundations network, has often kept a low profile while influencing Democratic politics through the bankrolling of myriad causes. Alexander Soros, his 37-year-old son who has been more public on social media about his cozy relationships with lawmakers, has made six separate trips to the White House since Biden assumed office and gained influence with Democrats in the last several years.

GEORGE SOROS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO 'SILENCE CONSERVATIVE HISPANIC VOICES' WITH RADIO TAKEOVER

The younger Soros's visits to the White House have been between October 2021 and December 2022, according to a Washington Examiner review of White House visitor logs. Two of these meetings were with White House chief of staff Ron Klain . Alexander visited with Hazel Castillo, a staff assistant for the National Security Council , and Madeline Strasser, a former White House adviser, visitor logs show.

On April 8, 2022, Alexander was in attendance at a White House celebration on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson , visitor logs show. Alexander also scored an invite to a ritzy December state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron , according to the guest list.

"For the party that says that they are committed to getting money out of politics, they sure have spent a lot of time cozied up to Alex Soros, allowing him to pump millions into their coffers," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of the conservative watchdog Americans for Public Trust, told the Washington Examiner .

"And with Alex sitting in the No. 2 position at his father's foundation that just funneled $200 million in liberal dark money, that sure could buy a lot of influence," she added.

Since 2018, Alexander has steered roughly $5.7 million toward Democratic campaigns and left-wing political action committees, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His largest donation was $2 million to Senate Majority PAC, which is affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Alexander, who is chairman of OSF and has written for several left-leaning news outlets, has often posted on social media about his meetings with Democrats. He has had at least nine meetings with Schumer since 2018, according to Alexander's Instagram account, and at least eight visits with ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

"Good to see majority leader [Schumer] earlier this week!" Alexander posted on Instagram in July 2022. "Energized to elect at least two more Democratic senators so we can secure voting rights and a woman's right to chose! [sic]"

In addition, Alexander, for instance, posted on Instagram three pictures of him meeting with Schumer in December 2021 — calling him a "good friend."

Since 2019, Alexander has pumped over $130,000 combined into Pelosi's campaign, as well as her victory fund, a super PAC aiming to elect Democrats, according to filings. The same month Alexander posed in an Instagram picture with George Soros and Pelosi in an undisclosed location, in September 2021, he steered thousands in campaign donations to support ex-Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Rev Up PAC, which is affiliated with Warnock.


Besides Schumer and Pelosi, Alexander has posted pictures online of him with Warnock, Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — to name a few.

In 2020, Alexander also poured over $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund, according to filings.

OSF, the network Alexander helps lead with his father, George Soros, has sent over $32 billion across the globe, according to its website. This sum includes the large sums that nonprofit groups in OSF's network, such as the Foundation To Promote Open Society, have paid to support liberal causes in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Open Society Policy Center, a lobbying group in the OSF network, quietly donated $140 million to ballot initiatives and advocacy groups in 2021, as well as $60 million to liberal charities, according to tax forms. George Soros, himself, shelled out $170 million during the 2022 midterm elections in support of Democrats — making him the biggest donor of the cycle.

The White House and OSF did not reply to requests for comment.

Comments / 218

colleen.fontenot
4d ago

Daddy Soros is NOT a "philanthropist"! And the fact that son of Satan is visiting and being invited to dinners there should scare the crap out of everyone! It does me!

Reply(14)
277
route 66
4d ago

Yes they are all in it together the master plan for elites and socialists to gain control and finanical status and to bury the middle class

Reply(13)
195
John
4d ago

George Soros owns the Democrats, the CIA, FBI, NSA, IRS, DOD, DOS, Establishment NeoCon RINOs and the Lamestream Corporate Media. Of course he visits the Whitehouse. He's the Boss. Trump's the Revolution against all that BS.

Reply(9)
181
Related
SheKnows

Jared Kushner Reportedly Retaliated Against the Biden Administration By Refusing to Share Crucial COVID-19 Updates

Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy