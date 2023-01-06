ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Fortune

Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses

The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them

(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
TEXAS STATE
Ty D.

Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products

Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
New York Post

US appeals court blocks Trump administration ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’

NEW ORLEANS — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. Gun rights advocates have challenged it in multiple courts. The 13-3 ruling at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals is the latest on the issue, which is likely to be decided at the Supreme Court. It’s a firearm issue that involves...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?

Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.

