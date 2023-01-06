Read full article on original website
Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses
The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
Poll: More Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies than support them
(The Center Square) – More Americans polled in a recent Los Angeles Times/YouGov survey expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as opposed to supporting them, including catch and release and not detaining and deporting millions of people who’ve illegally entered the U.S. since he’s been in office. They also expressed support for local and state governments doing more when the federal government fails to do its job. According...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products
Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
US appeals court blocks Trump administration ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
NEW ORLEANS — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. Gun rights advocates have challenged it in multiple courts. The 13-3 ruling at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals is the latest on the issue, which is likely to be decided at the Supreme Court. It’s a firearm issue that involves...
The State & Feds Go To Trial Over Biden Administration Immigration Policies
The state of Florida is trying to convince a U-S District Judge that the President's policies violate federal law by releasing immigrants who are required to be detained.
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy
WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
U.S. cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say
An explosion of marijuana farms supplying legal and illegal markets may be linked to international criminal organizations, authorities say. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff continues his reporting on the growing cannabis industry and its potential connection to human trafficking.Jan. 10, 2023.
Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options
When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
Environmentalists Hate the EPA’s Proposed Biofuel Standards
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase...
TechCrunch
Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?
Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.
White House announces new plans to possibly lower, pause student loan payments
The White House is proposing a new plan that would lower or pause student debt payments for millions as the Supreme Court decides the fate of the administration's previous debt cancellation attempt. CNBC's Deirdre Bosa explains how the new program differs and how it could amend student loan regulation. Jan. 10, 2023.
US suicide prevention hotline 988 sees increase in calls: reports
The new Suicide and Crisis lifeline went live six months ago and the number of calls, texts and chats that have been initiated since have poured in.
