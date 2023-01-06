Read full article on original website
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park
One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
KOMU
Driver crashes into Osage school bus over the weekend
OSAGE BEACH - A car crashed into an Osage school bus over the weekend. The Osage Beach Police Department responded to a crash Saturday morning at the 500 block of Highway 42. Susan Brenneman-Wake, of Iowa City, Iowa, was traveling east in a 2000 Buick LeSabre and crossed the center line, according to a news release from the police department. Brenneman-Wake then hit a 2019 IC School Bus that was headed west, around 5:34 a.m.
KOMU
Red Cross to host annual blood drive in memory of fallen Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden. The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
kjluradio.com
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City
JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico
MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
(The following story discusses suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.) COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Boone County OEM to offer storm spotter training on Jan. 24
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a storm spotter training later this month. The OEM is partnering with The Crossing Church and National Weather Service (NWS) to offer the class on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at The Crossing Church, Room 227, which is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.
KOMU
Lynlee Renick drops appeal of her conviction in husband's death
Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence. In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 9
Police apprehended a person after a standoff on Sunday where they responded to a scene at the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type of situation ensued.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
KOMU
Public express concerns with potential changes to U.S. Route 54
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on planned changes to U.S. Route 54. There are three options for changes for the reconfiguration of traffic entering westbound Route 54 from Cedar City Drive and Interchange Drive. Option 2 would relocate the...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Seewood: plans continue for permanent Columbia homeless shelter
Columbia’s city manager believes there are anywhere from 100 to 200 homeless residents in town. Sheltering the unhoused has been a top priority and challenge for city manager De’Carlon Seewood. He notes Columbia’s Room at the Inn (RATI) has moved into the former VFW Post 280 building on Ashley street. It’s located near the city’s municipal power plant.
KOMU
Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes
COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
KOMU
Boone Health to host free community CPR classes
COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to offer free, hands-only CPR classes to the Columbia community. The health care network said it decided to offer these classes following the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL game earlier this month. The incident led to a national discussion about the importance of CPR.
